FIFA 22 TOTW 31 with Ledesma, Carvajal and Cristiano Ronaldo now available

FIFA 22 confirms all the players who are part of the team of the week 31. The new TOTW comes yet another edition to praise the performances of the most outstanding players during the last strip of official matches. Remember that they are available now by opening packs for a limited time or on the transfer market.

FIFA 22 Team of the Week 31: All the Chosen Ones

Securities

PT: Ledesma, 86, FC Cadiz

GM: Carvajal, 86, Real Madrid

CAI: Trossard, 86, Brighton

DD: Kalulu, 84, AC Milan

CDM: Kimmich, 92, Bayern Munich

MG: Goodwin, 84, Adelaide United

CM: Torreira, 83, Fiorentina

CM: Bruno Guimaraes, 82, Newcastle

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo, 93, Manchester United

ST: Haaland, 89, Borussia Dortmund

ST: Lautaro Martinez, 88, Inter Milan

Alternates and Reserves

PT: Forster, 84

CT: Thomas, 81 years old

CT: Hancko, 81

MR: Sallai, 81

MG: Kainz, 81

IS: Taremi, 86 years old

ST: Dembélé, 84 years old

CT: Beckles, 75

CAM: Wales, 73

DS: Bülter, 78

DC: Castilians, 78 years old

IS: Illie, 70

The team of the week 31 stands out with two players from LaLiga Santander. The first is Conan Ledesma, the goalkeeper of Cádiz FC. The Argentinian was essential for his team to win at least against FC Barcelona. On the other hand, Carvajal also had a great game against Sevilla.

As for the most popular of the selection, the throne is offered exclusively to Cristiano Ronaldo thanks to his average rating of 93. He is followed by another TOTW regular: Kimmich, with 92. The next step is shared between Haaland, with 89 , and Lautaro Martínez, with 88.

But the most interesting article is Goodwin. Although difficult to break in due to his league and nationality, the midfielder has a pace of 94 and 85 for physicality and dribbling. You can already find them in FIFA 22.

Source: EA Sports