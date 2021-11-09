FIFA 23 could really be FIFA 2K23

For a few weeks there has been talk of a possible dissolution of the historical bond that binds EA and FIFA.

Among other things, EA Sports seemed to be already working to decide a new name to give to the famous football series. In fact, in recent years there have been divergences and divergences that have undermined the relationship between Electronic Arts and FIFA itself.

In particular we refer to the fact that the famous football club (via Gamerant) would have asked $ 1 billion every four years to EA in order to continue using its name.

So if on the one hand the union between FIFA and EA seems destined to end, on the other it does not mean that the popular football game will suffer the end of being thrown into oblivion forever.

There is indeed someone who believes that 2K Sports has come forward for purchase the license of FIFA, thus filling the chasm that would be created by the divorce between Electronic Arts and the football organization.

The news would come directly from the lips of the 2K boss, Strauss Zelnick, who would have answered the question of whether or not he was willing to buy the FIFA license if EA pulled out of the game, given the interest of investors.

Zelnick obviously was not clear and direct, avoiding responding positively or negatively to investor pressure, but he expressed himself through an eloquent turn of words, revolving around the question.

He mentioned in fact Top Eleven, a mobile soccer game produced by a company recently acquired by 2K. Zelnick was very enthusiastic about the recent acquisition and dealing with the world of football games.

Obviously these are just words and there is absolutely nothing for sure, plus everything is still to be seen regarding the EA and FIFA deal. However, this obviously makes us think that this big step is not that far from 2K’s plans.

Meantime FIFA 22 it makes its way by grinding sales after sales, and its digital version clearly outclasses the physical one.

By the way, EA has found a gold mine that, needless to say, is found right in microtransactions.

