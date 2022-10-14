FIFA 23: Cristiano Ronaldo takes crazy step – EA releases one-of-a-kind FUT card

For scoring 700 goals, Cristiano Ronaldo is entitled to his very own Rulebreakers card in FIFA 23. Here’s what the coveted coin looks like and its values ​​for FUT.

Hamburg – FIFA 23 is the game of the moment. While Twitch streamers are emptying their pockets to ensure they have the perfect team in FUT, EA is now putting a spoke in the wheel of the best collection. Indeed, Cristiano Ronaldo, and not the least, is now offered his own Rulebreakers card. The reason for this is that CR7 has passed the milestone of 700 league goals in his career.

game name FIFA 23 Release (date of first publication) September 30, 2022 Publisher Electronic Arts Series Fifa Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Google Stadia Developer EA Sports Gender soccer simulation

FIFA 23: EA celebrates Cristiano Ronaldo milestone with own Rulebreakers card

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo entitled to a Rulebreakers card in FIFA 23? The Rulebreakers card that FIFA 23 players can now get for their Ultimate Team is awarded to Cristiano Ronaldo in honor of his 700 La Liga goals. This figure doesn’t even take into account the goals that Ronaldo has scored for the Portuguese national team. The delusional figure of 700 goals once again shows why Cristiano Ronaldo has been considered one of the most valuable players for years.

Not only Cristiano Ronaldo’s achievements in real life, but also his Rulebreakers card stats in FIFA 23 are absolutely impressive. The Manchester United striker has a total value of 91. Speed ​​83, Shot 88 and Dribbling 91 – these are values ​​that other FUT players can only dream of.

FIFA 23: A Rulebreakers card for Cristiano Ronaldo

How to get Cristiano Ronaldo’s Rulebreaker card? To get Cristiano Ronaldo’s special card in FIFA 23, you have to be lucky by drawing packs. Like all other cards, the Cristiano Ronaldo special card can be obtained normally through FUT packs. So keep your fingers crossed if you want to get the Rulebreaker. The new Rulebreaker cards should also be found in fresh packs of FIFA 23 from October 14.

What are Rulebreaker cards? As their name suggests, these coveted cards say goodbye to established values ​​and rules. Thus, EA keeps the FIFA meta fresh and creates diversity by correcting known player values ​​up or down. This sometimes results in wild results, unusual in FIFA.

