FIFA 23 / FUT 23 DCE Walkthrough: Lionel Messi POTM, Prices, Players, Complete Guide

Lionel Messi, the Argentinian passed by of course Barcelonahas been evolving for 2 seasons Paris SG. The multiple Ballon d’Or is having a sensational start to the season and this allows him to be voted player of the month for September in League 1 in the French football championship. Thanks to this, he obtains a version POTM at 92 and in post of MOC on FIFA 23.

Total price to complete the DCE challenge: 790,000 credits

Pay close attention to the positions of the players you use, if for example you see a “!” on one of your players and you don’t see it on our solution, it’s because you have to change their position. Think about it because otherwise you will find yourself unable to complete the DCE and be able to collect the reward.

End of DCE on November 20 Reminder: The DCE for the POTM version of Lionel Messi will only be valid until November 20, when the challenge will be withdrawn by EA to make way for another DCE player! So if you want to pick up the card as the First Holder, don’t wait too long!

FIFA 23 DCE: Lionel Messi, PSG

Prize for completing the challenge: 35,000 credits

For this first challenge, you need a team made up of 1 Pari SG player and 1 team player of the week. But also an overall team score of at least 84. For this, we help you by offering you a list of 11 players who will validate the challenge for sure!

List of players

De Vrij – Inter

Muniain – Athletic Bilbao

Suarez – National

Pellegrini – Roma FC

Kovacic – Chelsea

Hummels – Dortmund

Calhanoglu – Inter

Carlos Soler – Paris SG

Fernando – Sevilla

Tielemans – Leicester

Thuram IF – Gladbach

FIFA 23 DCE: Lionel Messi, Argentina

Prize for completing the challenge: 73,000 credits

For this second challenge, you need a team composed of 1 player from Argentina and 1 player team of the week. But also an overall team rating of at least 85. We offer you a list of 11 players allowing you to pass the DCE if you are ever lost and you are missing players.

List of players

Koke – Atlético Madrid

Hradecky – Leverkusen

Suarez – National

Pellegrini – Roma FC

Mount IF – Chelsea

Martinez – Aston Villa

Muniain – Athletic Bilbao

Calhanoglu – Inter

Immobile – Lazio

Kovacic – Chelsea

Muller – Bayern

FIFA 23 DCE: Lionel Messi, Ligue 1

Prize for completing the challenge: 103,000 credits

For this third challenge, you need an overall team rating of at least 86 with at least 1 87+ player and 1 Ligue 1 player. We offer you a list of 11 players allowing you to pass the DCE if you ever get lost and you are missing players.

List of players

De Vrij – Inter

Mount-Chelsea

Muller – Bayern

Bastoni – Inter

Rodri – Manchester City

Szczesny – Juventus

Verratti – Paris SG

Hummels – Dortmund

Tadic – Ajax

Perisic – Tottenham

Alexander Arnold – Liverpool

FIFA 23 DCE: Lionel Messi, Top form

Prize for completing the challenge: 171,000 credits

For this challenge, you need an overall team rating of at least 87 with at least 1 team of the week player. We offer you a list of 11 players allowing you to pass the DCE if you are ever lost and you are missing players.

List of players

Lewandowski – Barcelona

Kroos IF – Real Madrid

B. Silva – Manchester City

Mertens – Galatasaray

Tadic – Ajax

Partey – Atlético Madrid

Navas – Paris SG

Chiellini – LA FC

De Vrij – Inter

Carvajal – Real Madrid

Handanovic – Inter

FIFA 23 DCE: Lionel Messi, Team 87

Prize for completing the challenge: 166,000 credits

For this challenge, you need an overall team rating of minimum 87 with at least 1 player 88+. We offer you a list of 11 players allowing you to pass the DCE if you are ever lost and you are missing players.

List of players

Gakpo – PSV

Ricardo Pereira – Leicester

De Vrij – Inter

B. Silva – Manchester City

Ruben Dias – Manchester City

Partey – Arsenal

Ter Stegen – Barcelona

Rodri – Manchester City

Modric – Real Madrid

Trippier – Newcastle

Navas – Paris SG

FIFA 23 DCE: Lionel Messi, Team 88

Prize for completing the challenge: 242,000 credits

For this challenge, you need an overall team rating of at least 88. We offer you a list of 11 players allowing you to pass the DCE if you ever get lost and are missing players.

List of players

Lewandowski – Bayern

Kane – Tottenham

Sancho – Manchester United

Kimmich – Bayern

Oblak – Atlético Madrid

Oyarzabal – Real Sociedad

Handanovic – Inter

Ruben Dias – Manchester City

Bounou – Seville

Navas – Paris SG

Savic – Atlético Madrid

