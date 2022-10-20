FIFA 23 / FUT 23 DCE Walkthrough: Lionel Messi POTM, Prices, Players, Complete Guide
Lionel Messi, the Argentinian passed by of course Barcelonahas been evolving for 2 seasons Paris SG. The multiple Ballon d’Or is having a sensational start to the season and this allows him to be voted player of the month for September in League 1 in the French football championship. Thanks to this, he obtains a version POTM at 92 and in post of MOC on FIFA 23.
Total price to complete the DCE challenge: 790,000 credits
Pay close attention to the positions of the players you use, if for example you see a “!” on one of your players and you don’t see it on our solution, it’s because you have to change their position. Think about it because otherwise you will find yourself unable to complete the DCE and be able to collect the reward.
End of DCE on November 20
Reminder: The DCE for the POTM version of Lionel Messi will only be valid until November 20, when the challenge will be withdrawn by EA to make way for another DCE player! So if you want to pick up the card as the First Holder, don’t wait too long!
FIFA 23 DCE: Lionel Messi, PSG
Prize for completing the challenge: 35,000 credits
For this first challenge, you need a team made up of 1 Pari SG player and 1 team player of the week. But also an overall team score of at least 84. For this, we help you by offering you a list of 11 players who will validate the challenge for sure!
List of players
- De Vrij – Inter
- Muniain – Athletic Bilbao
- Suarez – National
- Pellegrini – Roma FC
- Kovacic – Chelsea
- Hummels – Dortmund
- Calhanoglu – Inter
- Carlos Soler – Paris SG
- Fernando – Sevilla
- Tielemans – Leicester
- Thuram IF – Gladbach
FIFA 23 DCE: Lionel Messi, Argentina
Prize for completing the challenge: 73,000 credits
For this second challenge, you need a team composed of 1 player from Argentina and 1 player team of the week. But also an overall team rating of at least 85. We offer you a list of 11 players allowing you to pass the DCE if you are ever lost and you are missing players.
List of players
- Koke – Atlético Madrid
- Hradecky – Leverkusen
- Suarez – National
- Pellegrini – Roma FC
- Mount IF – Chelsea
- Martinez – Aston Villa
- Muniain – Athletic Bilbao
- Calhanoglu – Inter
- Immobile – Lazio
- Kovacic – Chelsea
- Muller – Bayern
FIFA 23 DCE: Lionel Messi, Ligue 1
Prize for completing the challenge: 103,000 credits
For this third challenge, you need an overall team rating of at least 86 with at least 1 87+ player and 1 Ligue 1 player. We offer you a list of 11 players allowing you to pass the DCE if you ever get lost and you are missing players.
List of players
- De Vrij – Inter
- Mount-Chelsea
- Muller – Bayern
- Bastoni – Inter
- Rodri – Manchester City
- Szczesny – Juventus
- Verratti – Paris SG
- Hummels – Dortmund
- Tadic – Ajax
- Perisic – Tottenham
- Alexander Arnold – Liverpool
FIFA 23 DCE: Lionel Messi, Top form
Prize for completing the challenge: 171,000 credits
For this challenge, you need an overall team rating of at least 87 with at least 1 team of the week player. We offer you a list of 11 players allowing you to pass the DCE if you are ever lost and you are missing players.
List of players
- Lewandowski – Barcelona
- Kroos IF – Real Madrid
- B. Silva – Manchester City
- Mertens – Galatasaray
- Tadic – Ajax
- Partey – Atlético Madrid
- Navas – Paris SG
- Chiellini – LA FC
- De Vrij – Inter
- Carvajal – Real Madrid
- Handanovic – Inter
FIFA 23 DCE: Lionel Messi, Team 87
Prize for completing the challenge: 166,000 credits
For this challenge, you need an overall team rating of minimum 87 with at least 1 player 88+. We offer you a list of 11 players allowing you to pass the DCE if you are ever lost and you are missing players.
List of players
- Gakpo – PSV
- Ricardo Pereira – Leicester
- De Vrij – Inter
- B. Silva – Manchester City
- Ruben Dias – Manchester City
- Partey – Arsenal
- Ter Stegen – Barcelona
- Rodri – Manchester City
- Modric – Real Madrid
- Trippier – Newcastle
- Navas – Paris SG
FIFA 23 DCE: Lionel Messi, Team 88
Prize for completing the challenge: 242,000 credits
For this challenge, you need an overall team rating of at least 88. We offer you a list of 11 players allowing you to pass the DCE if you ever get lost and are missing players.
List of players
- Lewandowski – Bayern
- Kane – Tottenham
- Sancho – Manchester United
- Kimmich – Bayern
- Oblak – Atlético Madrid
- Oyarzabal – Real Sociedad
- Handanovic – Inter
- Ruben Dias – Manchester City
- Bounou – Seville
- Navas – Paris SG
- Savic – Atlético Madrid
