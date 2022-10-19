FIFA 23 / FUT 23: The TOTW 5 the team of the week arrives with in particular Neymar Jr.

Responding to the sweet acronym of EDS or TOTW 5, this team brings together the players who marked the football world during the international break that we have just experienced. The cards will be available in the packs on FUT 23 / FIFA 23 from Wednesday October 19 until Wednesday October 26.

For example, we find there Neymar of Paris SG who scored the only goal of the match against Marseille. But also barella Where Sane who have produced strong performances with Inter and Bayern respectively this weekend.

The list of players composing the TOTW 5 on FIFA 23

Neymar – Paris SG – 90

Kroos – Real Madrid

barella -Inter

Vlahovic -Juventus

Sane -Bayern

Gomez -Liverpool

Soria – Getafé

Terrier – Reindeer

Thuram – M’Gladbach

Reinildo – Atlético Madrid

Schar -Newcastle

But without forgetting the smaller players: Silas, Vicario, Carvalho, Lindstrom, David, Gustavo, Forrest, Ndayishimiye, Marinelli, Tremolada, Adamu and Petratos.

Details on TOTW in FIFA 23!

A player cannot be present in the TOTW two weeks in a row.

The “regular” versions of the players of the team of the week are no longer available in the packs during the period when they are “boosted”.

TOTW cards are only available for one week in packs, starting when they are released every Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

