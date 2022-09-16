Entertainment

FIFA 23 Ligue 1 player rankings: Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé among the highest rated stars

As the FIFA 23 release date approaches, EA Sports continues to tease fans about new player ratings from the latest edition.

Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar unsurprisingly top the list – but which of the three players tops the list?

The Sporting News has all the key Ligue 1 standings you need to know for the upcoming FIFA 23 game.

MORE: FIFA 23 Ultimate Team rankings revealed, Messi and Ronaldo drop

Who is the best Ligue 1 player on FIFA 23?

PSG stars Messi and Mbappé share the highest rated Ligue 1 player award, with an overall rating of 91.

Their Brazilian teammate Neymar is third on the list with 89.

The three stars of PSG’s attacking trio will be tasked with giving the club their first Champions League trophy and new manager Christophe Galtier is the man tasked with keeping them happy throughout the campaign.

Which Ligue 1 club has the highest rated players on FIFA 23?

Unsurprisingly, the top 25 highest rated Ligue 1 players on FIFA 23 are largely made up of PSG stars.

In fact, 12 of the 25 are reigning Ligue 1 champions and nine of the top 10 play at the Parc des Princes. The only player outside the PSG ranks to enter the top 10 is Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder, who has an overall rating of 84.

MORE: FIFA 23 release date, price, consoles, new features and pre-order details

FIFA 23 Ligue 1 player rankings: List of the best players in the game

Player Rating Club Position
Kylian Mbappe 91 Paris Saint Germain ST
Lionel Messi 91 Paris Saint Germain RW
Neymar Jr 89 Paris Saint Germain L.W.
Marquinhos 88 Paris Saint Germain CB
Gianluigi Donnarumma 88 Paris Saint Germain G.K.
Keylor Navas 88 Paris Saint Germain G.K.
Marco Verratti 87 Paris Saint Germain CM
Wissam Ben Yedder 84 AS Monaco ST
Ashraf Hakimi 84 Paris Saint Germain RB
Sergio Ramos 84 Paris Saint Germain CB
Presnel Kimpembe 83 Paris Saint Germain CB
Kasper Schmeichel 83 OGC Nice G.K.
Carlos Soler 83 Paris Saint Germain CM
Fabian 83 Paris Saint Germain CM
Kevin Volland 82 AS Monaco ST
anthony lopes 82 Lyons G.K.
Dimitri Payet 82 Marseilles CAM
Benjamin Bourigeaud 81 reindeer RW
Seko Fofana 81 RC Lens CM
Gaetan Laborde 81 OGC Nice ST
Alexandre Lacazette 81 Lyons ST
Martin Terrier 81 reindeer L.W.
Matteo Guendouzi 80 Marseilles CM
José Fonte 80 Lille CB
jonathan david 79 Lille ST

