FIFA 23 Ligue 1 player rankings: Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé among the highest rated stars
As the FIFA 23 release date approaches, EA Sports continues to tease fans about new player ratings from the latest edition.
Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar unsurprisingly top the list – but which of the three players tops the list?
The Sporting News has all the key Ligue 1 standings you need to know for the upcoming FIFA 23 game.
Who is the best Ligue 1 player on FIFA 23?
PSG stars Messi and Mbappé share the highest rated Ligue 1 player award, with an overall rating of 91.
Their Brazilian teammate Neymar is third on the list with 89.
The three stars of PSG’s attacking trio will be tasked with giving the club their first Champions League trophy and new manager Christophe Galtier is the man tasked with keeping them happy throughout the campaign.
Which Ligue 1 club has the highest rated players on FIFA 23?
Unsurprisingly, the top 25 highest rated Ligue 1 players on FIFA 23 are largely made up of PSG stars.
In fact, 12 of the 25 are reigning Ligue 1 champions and nine of the top 10 play at the Parc des Princes. The only player outside the PSG ranks to enter the top 10 is Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder, who has an overall rating of 84.
FIFA 23 Ligue 1 player rankings: List of the best players in the game
|Player
|Rating
|Club
|Position
|Kylian Mbappe
|91
|Paris Saint Germain
|ST
|Lionel Messi
|91
|Paris Saint Germain
|RW
|Neymar Jr
|89
|Paris Saint Germain
|L.W.
|Marquinhos
|88
|Paris Saint Germain
|CB
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|88
|Paris Saint Germain
|G.K.
|Keylor Navas
|88
|Paris Saint Germain
|G.K.
|Marco Verratti
|87
|Paris Saint Germain
|CM
|Wissam Ben Yedder
|84
|AS Monaco
|ST
|Ashraf Hakimi
|84
|Paris Saint Germain
|RB
|Sergio Ramos
|84
|Paris Saint Germain
|CB
|Presnel Kimpembe
|83
|Paris Saint Germain
|CB
|Kasper Schmeichel
|83
|OGC Nice
|G.K.
|Carlos Soler
|83
|Paris Saint Germain
|CM
|Fabian
|83
|Paris Saint Germain
|CM
|Kevin Volland
|82
|AS Monaco
|ST
|anthony lopes
|82
|Lyons
|G.K.
|Dimitri Payet
|82
|Marseilles
|CAM
|Benjamin Bourigeaud
|81
|reindeer
|RW
|Seko Fofana
|81
|RC Lens
|CM
|Gaetan Laborde
|81
|OGC Nice
|ST
|Alexandre Lacazette
|81
|Lyons
|ST
|Martin Terrier
|81
|reindeer
|L.W.
|Matteo Guendouzi
|80
|Marseilles
|CM
|José Fonte
|80
|Lille
|CB
|jonathan david
|79
|Lille
|ST