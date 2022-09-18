FIFA 23: Mbappé, Messi, Neymar Jr.? Discover the best players in Ligue 1!

Finally Ligue 1! We were waiting impatiently to finally know the best players in Ligue 1, the French championship, on FIFA 23. Ranking dominated by Paris SG? We will see.

From 23 best Ligue 1 players on FIFA 23we obviously find many players from the Paris SG, there are 12 in total! But besides that, we find 2 players from AS Monaco, Wissam Ben Yedder and Kevin Volland. 2 Nice players: Kasper Schmeichel and Gaetan Laborde2 players also from Rennes with Benjamin Bourigeaud and Martin Terrier.

On the side of Lyon, there is anthony lopes and Alexandre Lacazette. Marseille is also 2 players with Dimitri Payet and Matteo Guendouzi. We close this with the captain of RC Lens: Seko Fofana. In the end, despite the domination of Paris SG in this ranking, there are still 7 different clubs present. It’s not bad in terms of diversity.

There are also 9 French players, for a championship that is becoming more and more popular it is still a fairly large number. And this shows that Ligue 1 manages to keep its best players a little more than in the past.

The list of the 23 best players in Ligue 1

Kylian Mbappé – 91 – BU – Paris SG Lionel Messi – 91 – AD – Paris SG Neymar Jr. – 89 – AG – Paris SG Marquinhos – 88 – DC – Paris SG Donnarumma – 88 – G – Paris SG Keylor Navas – 88 – G – Paris SG Marco Verratti – 87 – MC – Paris SG Wissam Ben Yedder – 84 – ST – Monaco Achraf Hakimi – 84 – DD – Paris SG Sergio Ramos – 84 – DC – Paris SG Presnel Kimpembe – 83 – DC – Paris SG Kasper Schmeichel – 83 – G – Nice Carlos Soler – 83 – MC – Paris SG Fabian – 83 – MC – Paris SG Kevin Volland – 82 – ST – Monaco Anthony Lopes – 82 – G – Lyon Dimitri Payet – 82 – MOC – Marseille Benjamin Bourigeaud – 81 – AD – Rennes Seko Fofana – 81 – MC – Lens Gaetan Laborde – 81 – BU – Nice Alexandre Lacazette – 81 – BU – Lyon Martin Terrier – 81 – AG – Rennes Mattéo Guendouzi – 80 – MC – Marseille

When is FIFA 23 coming out and on which platform?

As a reminder FIFA 23 will be available from September 30 next on all gaming platforms namely Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Nintendo Switch ! The new version of EA Sports will begin its farewell tour before officially changing its name next year following the loss of the FIFA naming rights.

After LaLiga and different ratings for certain clubs, we continue with the best players in the Premier League on FIFA 23! The English championship which is often highlighted by EA Sports.

See the rest