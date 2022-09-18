Entertainment

FIFA 23: Mbappé, Messi, Neymar Jr.? Discover the best players in Ligue 1!

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 23 2 minutes read

FIFA 23: Mbappé, Messi, Neymar Jr.? Discover the best players in Ligue 1!

Published

By
aperitif

Finally Ligue 1! We were waiting impatiently to finally know the best players in Ligue 1, the French championship, on FIFA 23. Ranking dominated by Paris SG? We will see.

From 23 best Ligue 1 players on FIFA 23we obviously find many players from the Paris SG, there are 12 in total! But besides that, we find 2 players from AS Monaco, Wissam Ben Yedder and Kevin Volland. 2 Nice players: Kasper Schmeichel and Gaetan Laborde2 players also from Rennes with Benjamin Bourigeaud and Martin Terrier.

On the side of Lyon, there is anthony lopes and Alexandre Lacazette. Marseille is also 2 players with Dimitri Payet and Matteo Guendouzi. We close this with the captain of RC Lens: Seko Fofana. In the end, despite the domination of Paris SG in this ranking, there are still 7 different clubs present. It’s not bad in terms of diversity.

There are also 9 French players, for a championship that is becoming more and more popular it is still a fairly large number. And this shows that Ligue 1 manages to keep its best players a little more than in the past.

FIFA 23

The list of the 23 best players in Ligue 1

  1. Kylian Mbappé – 91 – BU – Paris SG
  2. Lionel Messi – 91 – AD – Paris SG
  3. Neymar Jr. – 89 – AG – Paris SG
  4. Marquinhos – 88 – DC – Paris SG
  5. Donnarumma – 88 – G – Paris SG
  6. Keylor Navas – 88 – G – Paris SG
  7. Marco Verratti – 87 – MC – Paris SG
  8. Wissam Ben Yedder – 84 – ST – Monaco
  9. Achraf Hakimi – 84 – DD – Paris SG
  10. Sergio Ramos – 84 – DC – Paris SG
  11. Presnel Kimpembe – 83 – DC – Paris SG
  12. Kasper Schmeichel – 83 – G – Nice
  13. Carlos Soler – 83 – MC – Paris SG
  14. Fabian – 83 – MC – Paris SG
  15. Kevin Volland – 82 – ST – Monaco
  16. Anthony Lopes – 82 – G – Lyon
  17. Dimitri Payet – 82 – MOC – Marseille
  18. Benjamin Bourigeaud – 81 – AD – Rennes
  19. Seko Fofana – 81 – MC – Lens
  20. Gaetan Laborde – 81 – BU – Nice
  21. Alexandre Lacazette – 81 – BU – Lyon
  22. Martin Terrier – 81 – AG – Rennes
  23. Mattéo Guendouzi – 80 – MC – Marseille

When is FIFA 23 coming out and on which platform?

As a reminder FIFA 23 will be available from September 30 next on all gaming platforms namely Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Nintendo Switch ! The new version of EA Sports will begin its farewell tour before officially changing its name next year following the loss of the FIFA naming rights.

After LaLiga and different ratings for certain clubs, we continue with the best players in the Premier League on FIFA 23! The English championship which is often highlighted by EA Sports.

See the rest

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 23 2 minutes read

Related Articles

La Nación / The debut gala of the Centennial Club began

5 mins ago

all about your love story

16 mins ago

Queen Camilla, distant cousin of… Céline Dion, Madonna and Beyoncé!

17 mins ago

Garfield animated movie starring Chris Pratt delayed

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button