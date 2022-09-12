FIFA 23: Mbappé, Messi, Ronaldo or Benzema, who is the best player? EA sports has decided!

The 23 Best FIFA 23 Players are finally officially known! We’ve seen a lot of leaks here and there, but now it’s official, Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé have the best ratings, other players accompany them with 91 overall like Robert Lewandowski, Kevin De Bruyne or even Lionel Messi. But we can say that 2 French are at the top of the ranking.

France very well represented with its stars Mbappé and Benzema!

France is also the 2nd best represented country in this top 23, behind Brazil and has 5 players (Neymar Jr, Casemiro, Alisson, Ederson and Marquinhos). Which is not bad considering the competition around the world. For example, Argentina only has Lionel Messi in this top 23. Our Belgian friends have 2 players with Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois.

In terms of championships, the Premier League is in the lead with 11 representatives, followed by LaLiga with 5 players, Ligue 1 with 4 players, the Bundesliga 3 players and unfortunately Serie A has no player among them. FIFA 23 best 23.

On the other hand, it is a French club that has the most players present in the top 23, indeed Paris SG has 4 players among the best players, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Marquinhos.

The top 23 best players on FIFA 23

Karim Benzema – 91 – ST – Real Madrid

Robert Lewandowski – 91 – ST – Barcelona

Kylian Mbappé – 91 – BU – Paris SG

Kevin De Bruyne – 91 – MC – Manchester City

Lionel Messi – 91 – AD – Paris SG

Mohamed Salah – 90 – AD – Liverpool

Virgil Van Dijk – 90 – DC – Liverpool

Cristiano Ronaldo – 90 – ST – Manchester United

Thibaut Courtois – 90 – G – Real Madrid

Manuel Neuer – 90 – G – Bayern Munich

Neymar Jr. – 89 – AG – Paris SG

Heung-Min Son – 89 – LW ​​- Tottenham

Sadio Mané – 89 – MG – Bayern Munich

Joshua Kimmich – 89 – MDC – Bayern Munich

Casemiro – 89 – MDC – Manchester United

Alisson – 89 – G – Liverpool

Harry Kane – 89 – ST – Tottenham

Ederson – 89 – G – Manchester City

N’Golo Kanté – 89 – MDC – Chelsea

Jan Oblak – 89 – G – Atletico Madrid

Erling Haaland – 88 – ST – Manchester City

Toni Kroos – 88 – MC – Real Madrid

Marquinhos – 88 – DC – Paris SG

As a reminder, FIFA 23 will be available from September 30 on all gaming platforms, namely Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Nintendo Switch!

Real Madrid last winner of the Champions League which is still mounted on the roof of Europe. And who has very often had the best team on FIFA except perhaps the last few years. But what about FIFA 23?

