FIFA 23: Messi and Neymar soon in Modern Warfare 2? This is the wtf rumor of the day!

Communication is beginning to accelerate frankly around Modern Warfare 2 and version 2.0 of the battle royale mode Warzone. And if Activision releases a lot of information on the weapons and characters that players will encounter during their game, them data miners removed files showing the names of several professional football players.

FIFA in your Call of

In any case, this is what this list published by Hope on Twitter, corroborated by Insider Gaming, definitely on the job when it comes to leaks. Please note, if these names are present in the game files, this does not necessarily mean that they will be present as skins in the store. These entities could be placeholders for an event on the occasion of the World Cup, which will be launched on November 30th.

List of soccer players

Aksel

Connor

Klaus

Luna

Messi

Neymar

Pogba

Pink

reyes

Gromsco

Nawak’s collaborations continue

We remember the famous Attack on Titan skins on Warzone and other space collaborations, including football players as characters ultimately remains in continuity. Other service games like Fortnite have been happy to include superstars in their shops for ages (besides Neymar JR went there not so long ago). But where Epic’s game manages to recover the traits of a personality to put them through the mill of its cartoon artistic directionActivision will surely play the card of realism more, let’s hope that the result is of quality..