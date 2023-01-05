FIFA 23 punishes Cristiano Ronaldo after signing with Al-Nassr, a team from Saudi Arabia

After starring in scandals with Manchester United and becoming a free agent, many wondered what Cristiano Ronaldo’s next team would be after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Champions League or at least make a romantic return to Sporting CP, but in the end he ended up signing for Al-Nassr of the Saudi Arabian league.

Apparently, at EA Sports Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision did not go down well. Perhaps they believe that the Lusitanian star must have prioritized sporting glory over economics, or they simply think that he is no longer the footballer he once was. Whatever it is, the fact is that they decided to punish him in FIFA 23.

What do we mean? It turns out that, in a recent update, EA Sports decided to lower Cristiano Ronaldo’s average in FIFA 23. With this, the forward who appeared for Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus FC has an average of 88. This is the first time since FIFA 11 that he has a rating of less than 90 and with this he is no longer one of the best footballers in the game.

It is worth mentioning that this assessment applies to modalities such as Career Mode or Friendlies. In FIFA Ultimate Team the Bug’s card still has a 90. That said, considering that he’s now in an unpopular league with few high-average players, it’s going to be hard for him to have good chemistry with your other players. We are equally sure that Ronaldo’s biggest fans will make the necessary sacrifices to find him a place.

And you, what do you think of this change? Do you think Cristiano Ronaldo deserves the 88 rating? Tell us in the comments.

FIFA 23 is available from September 30 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, STADIA and PC (via EA app, Steam and Epic Games Store). You can learn more about this soccer title if you click here.

