FIFA, accounts hacked: EA confirms, numbers and apologies

Electronic Arts confirms the account theft of some of the best FIFA Ultimate Team players, explaining how it intends to improve after the affair.

EA has confirmed the hacking of the accounts of some of the most prominent traders and players of FIFA Ultimate Team, EA’s super-rich card-based sports game mode. The confirmation, sent with an official note together with the apologies of the case, also reveals the accuracy of the reports regarding the modalities of these thefts. Thefts that impress with their simplicity of execution: the attackers just had to contact customer service and ask for a reset of the credentials of the targeted accounts, in order to do what they wanted with them.

The FIFA players scam –

Some of the best players and traders fell one after another, the most active users of FIFA Ultimate Team on the market and therefore with the most swollen ‘wallet’ in the game. Surprising was the very simple trick with which the theft of the accounts took place: the attackers contacted EA Help assistance via chat and it was enough for them to provide the username to be able to ask to change the email associated with the profiles. It is amazing how other types of verification were not requested in the face of such an important request, which then allowed to sell the strongest and rarest players in the squads, and to transfer all the credits to other accounts. A bad shot close to the start of the annual Team of the Year promo.

Investigations and work to resolve –

“With our initial investigation, we can confirm that a number of accounts have been compromised through phishing techniques. Using threats and other ‘social engineering’ methods, attackers were able to exploit human error in our customer experience team and bypass two-factor authentication to gain access to other players’ accounts, “they explain from Electronic Arts. , as reported by Eurogamer.net. In total, around 50 accounts were hacked. As we work to restore accounts, EA acknowledges that “there is always a human factor in account security and we know we need to do better.” Three operations that will be carried out to improve on the safety of profiles: Additional training for EA Advisers involved in account management, additional steps for verifying account ownership and customer service software updates.