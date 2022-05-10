FIFA: Ace is the future of FIFA: name change, licenses and everything you need to know about the new EA Sports game

ANDthe future of FIFA as a video game under the developer Electronic Arts begins to clarify its future. As MARCA announces exclusively in Spain, the Canadian developer announces that the football game will officially be called EA SPORTS FC in 2023, when his historic agreement with FIFA that dates back to the 1990s ends.

FIFA 23 will be released according to the usual schedule

This means that EA Sports and FIFA jointly release FIFA 23 in the usual time and manner, since the contract between both multinationals ends its exclusivity next December, and the title will have the usual life cycle of video games, coming out next September and having a development similar to that of recent years.

An image from FIFA 22

It will be from the title that would refer to ‘FIFA 24’ when EA Sports launches its new EA SPORTS FC brand, though no further news will be known until the summer of 2023.

More than 150 million players worldwide

EA SPORTS FC to be EA’s Platform to innovate, grow and create new experiences. Bring more areas of the sport to life and harness the collective power of more than 150 million players in EA SPORTS football games around the world – and reach hundreds of millions of new fans for years to come.

EA SPORTS FC will be the club for football fans around the world Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts

“Our vision for EA SPORTS FC is to create the biggest and most impactful soccer club in the world, at the epicenter of the soccer fan,” said Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson. “For almost 30 years, we have been building the largest football community in the world, with hundreds of millions of players, thousands of sports partners and hundreds of leagues, federations and teams. EA SPORTS FC will be the club for each of them and for football fans around the world.”

EA SPORTS FC will maintain and grow its official licenses

EA SPORTS FC has more than 300 licensed individual partners, giving players access to more than 19,000 footballers across 700 teams, 100 stadiums and more than 30 official Leagues in the video game. Beginning with a name and vision change to EA SPORTS FC in 2023, the game will further grow the reach and power of its football license portfolio, preserving and expanding licensed football content, scaling to new experiences and increasing access across more platforms.

The new graphic image of EA SPORTS FC

EA will also build on a foundation of inclusion and innovate in new areas around women’s soccer and grassroots for the global community.

There will be more game modes in the future

This announcement of EA SPORTS FC will not affect any video game that is running for EA SPORTSso the current FIFA 22 and the future and last FIFA 23what will launch in fall 2023they will not have any changes incorporated by this announcement.

An image from FIFA 22

Wilson continued: “We are grateful for our many years of great association with FIFA. The future of world football is very promising, and the fans around the world have never been so strong. We have an incredible opportunity to put EA SPORTS FC at the heart of the sport, bringing even more innovative and authentic experiences to football’s growing audience.”

EA has developed the broadest and most comprehensive network of partnerships and licenses in sports – all in the name of delivering a truly immersive experience to fans around the world.

Exclusivity with Leagues, UEFA, CONMEBOL, Premier, LaLiga…

EA SPORTS FCIn addition, not only will it maintain the current licenses, but it will also be the only video game where fans can play in the emblematic UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Serie A and MLSamong many others.

EA SPORTS FC will maintain its exclusivity with the Champions

To back up and strengthen their support, the big institutions have spoken out about the new change in direction of EA Sports for 2023.

“EA SPORTS represents the pinnacle of interactive football experiences today and in the future, and we are honored to continue working with them, as we have for over 20 years. We are committed to partnering with EA SPORTS FC to deliver an innovative and authentic experience and to grow the love of football together, around the world and for years to come.”

We are honored to continue working with EA Sports, as we have for over 20 years. We are committed to partnering with EA SPORTS FC to deliver an innovative and authentic experience Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga

The presidents of the Bundesliga -“EA SPORTS is an established and valued part of the world of football, and we are excited about everything to come,” by Donata Hopfen, General Manager of the Bundesliga-, premier league – “We look forward to working together in the new era of EA SPORTS FC” by Richard Masters, CEO – and many more.

The future of ‘FIFA’ already has a name. In 2023, welcome to EA SPORTS FC.