FIFA adds a new city to the host selection process

There is less and less time until the FIFA Soccer World Cup Qatar 2022 start. The vast majority of his participants are known, as well as the formation of the groups and the official calendar. It only remains to wait for that November 21 where the ball will begin to roll in the Arab country, with a very important title at stake.

Although this edition of the maximum event has not yet started, FIFA (International Association Football Federation) is already pending the organization of the next, which will take place on a tripartite basis between Mexico, the United States and Canada in 2026. It will be the third time that it takes place on Aztec soil; the second in the country with its capital in Washington DC and the first in which it carries a maple leaf on its flag.

This Thursday, from the mother house of football around the planet, they carried out a important announcement around the 2026 World Cup: a new city will be included in the list of candidates to host matches. Is about vancouverlocated in the province of British Columbia in Canada.

“Upon submission of documentation by the Province of British Columbia/City of Vancouver to join the host city candidacy process (with BC Place as the proposed stadium), as well as a recent inspection visit by a delegation from FIFA, world football’s governing body has agreed to accept the candidacy of the city“, they stated in a statement.

“Vancouver is not new to FIFA events, having successfully staged several matches during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Canada 2015including the final in front of more than 50,000 spectators“, they completed.