FIFA and Take-Two together for a new licensed football game?

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association has clearly stated that the FIFA license must be granted to more than one company in the gaming sector, as it still happens today in the case of Electronic Arts and its annual football simulation.

EA has already resigned the EA Sports FC brand, and it is likely that the next chapter of its sports series will officially change its name, abandoning the classic “FIFA” nomenclature. With the football association interested in opening up to more companies in the videogame industry, the question arises spontaneously Take-Two Interactive, which already has on its side a very popular series such as NBA 2K, is interested in getting involved.

The CEO of the company responded directly to this legitimate doubt, Strauss Zelnick, during the last meeting with the shareholders. Unfortunately, it was not a particularly explanatory reply on the future intentions of the company:

“We are so excited to have Nordeus in the Take-Two family, Top Eleven is a fantastic and beloved title. I couldn’t be happier to be in the football coaching business via Top Eleven with the Nordeus team. This is a big step forward for us … We have never been involved in this sport before. Uh, I think he won’t add anything else for today“, the words of Zelnick who deliberately leaves a question mark on the issue.

