FIFA and the decision to remove Argentina from the World Cup because of Messi and Mexico’s shirt

Lionel Messi celebrates his goal against Mexico, in the World Cup in Qatar

November 29, 2022 4:30 p.m.

From Mexico, people continue to talk about Lionel Messi’s alleged lack of respect for the Tri shirt, in the midst of the Albiceleste celebration after the victory in the World Cup in Qatar. Now, the possible resolution of FIFA comes to light in the event that the Mexican Federation requests the exclusion of the Copa América champion from the tournament that takes place in the Middle East.

On North American soil, there is more talk of Messi’s “disgrace” to the Tri shirt, than of the poor game presented by the team led by Gerardo Martino. Even the boxer ‘Canelo’ Álvarez threatened the ‘Flea’ on Twitter for supposedly having kicked the Mexico shirt (although he inadvertently bumped into it when he took off a shoe).

In this context, there is no concern in the AFA about Mexico’s possible request to exclude Argentina from the World Cup in Qatar. FIFA clarifies that it would not listen to any complaint, since it is evident that Leo never offends Mexico, its flag or citizens. What’s more, Andrés Guardado, captain of the Tri, came out in defense of the PSG striker, who is characterized by his respect and humility.

Are there sanctions to remove a country from the World Cup?

FIFA points out that there may be sanctions as long as a political issue or offense to the coat of arms or flag of a country is touched. In this case, Messi never intended to damage the honor of Mexico and the shirt, in case Leo’s gesture was intentional, is not considered a patriotic symbol.