FIFA and the harsh sanction against the Peruvian National Team prior to the playoff match

The week began with bad news for the Peruvian National Team. FIFA informed the FPF of some events that took place in the last two days against Uruguay and Paraguay. What happened?

Against Uruguay, the Peruvian National Team was late at the start of the match which meant a warning from FIFA. In the document delivered by the arbitration party, it appears that Peru delayed prior to the match at the Montevideo Centennial in the match valid for the date 17 of the Qualifiers.

Now, against Paraguay the fans had reprehensible discriminatory actions. This warrants a sanction by FIFA and the Peruvian National Team now has to abide by the harsh fines by the highest soccer body.

FIFA fines Peru 30,000 Swiss francs and must also play 1 game with a fan limit. The information was provided by the journalist Eduardo Combe.

Despite this issue involving the FPF, it is clear that Ricardo Gareca and the entire technical team are evaluating everything that concerns the playoff game. Obviously, with the primary goal of getting important things out of the friendly against New Zealand in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

When does Peru play the playoff?

Peru vs Australia or UAE
Day: Monday June 13
Time: 1:00 p.m. (Peru)
Stadium: Ahmad bin Ali (Al-Rayyan)