Sports

FIFA and the harsh sanction against the Peruvian National Team prior to the playoff match

Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 8 1 minute read

The week began with bad news for the Peruvian National Team. FIFA informed the FPF of some events that took place in the last two days against Uruguay and Paraguay. What happened?

Source link

Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 8 1 minute read

Related Articles

know the changes that Bustos will make in the intimate eleven Copa Libertadores 2022

19 mins ago

He contemplates that his retirement will come in a medium-term period of time

31 mins ago

Baños ended the wait and America would already have a new DT; would seat two scholars

43 mins ago

In the absence of becoming official, ‘Tuca’ Ferretti is out of Bravos de Juárez

54 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button