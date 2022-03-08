FIFA and the unprecedented measure with the footballers who play in Russia and Ukraine, countries at war

2022-03-07

Foreign soccer players and coaches who play in the championships Russian and ukrainian and that their contracts are “suspended” until the end of the season, they will be able to freely sign for clubs and other countries in the spring, announced the FIFA this Monday.

By the side of Russiaa country that has been expelled from the sports world after the attack by its army on Ukraine and apart from international competitions, the objective is to “facilitate the exit” of all those who do not reach agreements with their current clubs, explains the world body.

See: The mega offer that Abramovich rejected for Chelsea came to light. What the Russian tycoon is asking for the ‘Blues’

Therefore, they will have “the right to unilaterally suspend their employment contracts” until June 30, 2022, to commit to clubs from other championships “at the latest on April 7”, although it is a closed period for transfers.

Those who are in the Ukrainian championship will benefit from the same provision, to allow them “to work and receive a salary”, although “protecting Ukrainian clubs”, without activity since the beginning of the conflict.

Finally, minor players who have fled from Ukraine will be treated by FIFA such as refugee minors, thus accessing the international transfer market normally closed to those who have not reached the age of 18.

See also: Zinchenko, the City player who wished Putin death, confesses the reason that prevents him from fighting in Ukraine

The FIFAwhich has left Russia outside the World Cup-2022, although the Russian federation announced an appeal to this decision before the sports justice, it reiterated “its condemnation of the use of force by Russia on Ukraine” and called for “a rapid cessation of hostilities”.