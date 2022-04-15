FIFA approved a new venue for the 2026 World Cup
The International Federation admitted the request of another city for the 2026 World Cup, which will be in Mexico, the United States and Canada.
The FIFA approved the bid of the canadian city vancouver What 2026 World Cup venue and added it to list of 23 -now 24- applicant locations to house the next world cup that will count for first time with 48 countries participants.
The proposed venue would be BC Place Stadium, multipurpose venue with capacity for 54,500 spectators. For this, the province of British Columbia (BC) and the city of vancouver they should submit the required documents.
After this, the delegation of the International Federation visited the place and accepted the request. The decision was announced through a statement on its website.
The territory located to the southwest of BC has already hosted international eventsamong them the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in 2010 and several meetings Women’s World Cup 2015among them the finalwhich was attended by 50,000 spectators.
Adding Vancouver, the 24 candidate cities to host the 2026 World Cup
Canada
- EdmontonCommonwealth Stadium
- torontoBMO Field
- vancouverBC Place
USA
- Arlington, TexasAT&T Stadium Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- baltimoreM&T Bank Stadium
- CincinnatiPaul Brown Stadium
- DenverEmpower Field at Mile High
- East Rutherford, NJMetLife Stadium
- Foxborough, Mass.Gillette Stadium
- houstonNRG Stadium
- Inglewood, Calif.SoFi Stadium
- Kansas CityMissouri, Arrowhead Stadium
- LandoverMD, FedEx Field
- Miami Gardens, FloridaHard Rock Stadium
- Nashville, TennesseeNissan Stadium
- Orlando, FloridaCamping World Stadium
- Pasadena, Calif.Rose Bowl
- PhiladelphiaLincoln Financial Field
- Santa Clara, Calif.Levi’s Stadium
- SeattleLumenField
Mexico
- GuadalajaraAkron Stadium
- Mexico CityAztec stadium
- MontereyBBVA Stadium
