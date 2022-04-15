FIFA approved a new venue for the 2026 World Cup

The International Federation admitted the request of another city for the 2026 World Cup, which will be in Mexico, the United States and Canada.





The FIFA approved the bid of the canadian city vancouver What 2026 World Cup venue and added it to list of 23 -now 24- applicant locations to house the next world cup that will count for first time with 48 countries participants.







The proposed venue would be BC Place Stadium, multipurpose venue with capacity for 54,500 spectators. For this, the province of British Columbia (BC) and the city of vancouver they should submit the required documents.

After this, the delegation of the International Federation visited the place and accepted the request. The decision was announced through a statement on its website.







The territory located to the southwest of BC has already hosted international eventsamong them the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in 2010 and several meetings Women’s World Cup 2015among them the finalwhich was attended by 50,000 spectators.

Adding Vancouver, the 24 candidate cities to host the 2026 World Cup

Canada



Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium

Commonwealth Stadium toronto BMO Field

BMO Field vancouverBC Place

USA



Arlington, Texas AT&T Stadium Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

AT&T Stadium Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium baltimore M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Cincinnati Paul Brown Stadium

Paul Brown Stadium Denver Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Foxborough, Mass. Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium houston NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Kansas City Missouri, Arrowhead Stadium

Missouri, Arrowhead Stadium Landover MD, FedEx Field

MD, FedEx Field Miami Gardens, Florida Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Nashville, Tennessee Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Orlando, Florida Camping World Stadium

Camping World Stadium Pasadena, Calif. Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Santa Clara, Calif. Levi’s Stadium

Levi’s Stadium SeattleLumenField

Mexico



Guadalajara Akron Stadium

Akron Stadium Mexico City Aztec stadium

Aztec stadium MontereyBBVA Stadium

