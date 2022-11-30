FIFA assumes its mistake in the penalty that it charged Josema Giménez in Uruguay vs Portugal

The penalty by the hand of José María Giménez in the Uruguay-Portugal match, through which the goal of the 2-0 of the Europeans came, was badly sanctioned, according to the head of the FIFA Refereeing Department, Massimo Busacca.

This was stated by the former Swiss referee to the president of Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez, revealed this Wednesday the neutral of the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF), Eduardo Ache, to 100% Sport Radio Sport 890.

“The referee had charged well and the VAR calls him and he makes a bad decision,” Ache commented on the play that judge Alireza Faghani had dismissed, and which was sanctioned after the VAR made him see what had happened on the screen.

AFP

Uruguay players claim Faghani

In the images, Giménez was seen touching the ball with his hand when he was in the air looking for support on the floor.

“The president of the Confederation himself spoke with Busacca and ended up acknowledging that it was a bad decision,” said Ache.. “The judge’s mistake was having accepted an erroneous opinion from the VAR,” he added. The judge had ruled well.”

Ache also said that the person who made the inquiry about the penalty was Alejandro Domínguez. “The proposal was made, it was made personally by the president of Conmebol himself, and Busacca himself acknowledges that the judge’s decision to revoke what he had seen was not correct”.

The neutral added that the goal that came after the penalty “affects” the standings.

Was the judge wrong or was the VAR wrong?

The Iranian Alireza Faghani understood when he saw the play, before the angry claim of Bruno Fernandes, that the hand was not punishable.

Why did the decision change later? Because of the VAR they called him for an onfield review (review in the field).

In the VAR they performed Abdulla Al-Marri of Qatar with Shaun Evans of Australia as assistant. They also worked Anton Shchetinin from Australia for the offside plays and Redouane Jiyed from Morocco in the support.

When invited to review the play, Faghani doubted his initial assessment and upon reviewing the incident on the monitor, he decided to change his decision.

The VAR judge made a mistake in the call because he had to validate what the judge charged. But the one who made the final decision, having the possibility to stand firm in the ruling, was the central judge Faghani.

The final decision was wrong and Uruguay had a hard time taking a goal that conditions them for the definition of the group this Friday where at 12:00 they will face Ghana.