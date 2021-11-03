Fifa, Blatter and Platini accused of fraud for 2 million: they risk 5 years in prison

The indictment arrives for Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini, the two former numbers one in world and European football. The public prosecutor of the Swiss Confederation (MPC) asked for it today, accusing the two former presidents of FIFA and Uefa of having arranged, in a completely illicit manner, the payment of 2 million francs (or about 1.9 million euro) to the former Juventus star by the highest governing body of world football. Specifically, Blatter and Platini risk either a simple fine or five years in prison, according to the provisions of Swiss law. Specifically, Blatter is charged with the crime of fraud, embezzlement, unfaithful administration and forgery of documents. Same accusations also for Platini in addition to the competition in unfaithful administration. In fact, between 1998 and 2002, the three-time Ballon d’Or, according to what emerged from the survey, collaborated with the then president of FIFA as a consultant and in 1999 a fee was agreed for this consultancy activity. 300,000 francs a year. The written contract was signed by Blatter and Platini. The latter, among other things, invoiced the agreed fees, paid entirely by FIFA.

Platini asserted a credit of 2 million francs, which corresponds to approximately 1.8 million euros, more than eight years after the end of his consultancy activity. At the beginning of 2011, with the contest of Blatter, in fact, a corresponding payment was made by Fifa to Platini. With all the evidence gathered, the Swiss prosecutor was increasingly convinced that «the payment to Platini was made without a legal basis. This payment affected the assets of FIFA and illegally enriched Platini ». The suspicions, for this specific payment, had centered on assigning the World Cup to Qatar. The magistrate, however, limited himself to talking only about scam. Accusations that, now, will be presented before the Federal Criminal Court of Bellinzona. The former president, in 2015, was forced to resign from his post after 17 years of activity. Then he was banned for eight years, reduced to six, for ethical violations and for having authorized the “unfair payment” to Platini. Blatter, on the other hand, 85, has always maintained that the payment to Platini, 66, was entirely correct. Today the request of the public prosecutor.

Cover photo: ANSA / SERGEI CHIRIKOV

