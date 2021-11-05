FIFA breaking with EA: 2K hypothesis to carry on the saga?

Possible revolution coming in the world of sports video games. As reported Meter, EA Sports and FIFA would be ready to part ways, ending one of the most iconic collaborations in the history of the industry. In particular, the manufacturer has already filed the EA Sports FC brand as a new series, and the global federation would therefore be looking for collaboration with rival companies to continue the saga.

One of these is 2K Sports, famous above all for the success obtained with video games on the NBA, but also on wrestling and golf. It therefore opens up to the possibility that FIFA 23 becomes FIFA 2K23, following the name of the video games of the highest basketball league in the world.

At the origins of the tensions between FIFA and EA Sports there would be the request by the former for higher compensation than what is currently guaranteed by the manufacturer. In the event of a definitive break, EA Sports would not lose the rights to use the names of clubs and players, but only those relating to the World Cup.

The hypothesis of having three rival video games for the world of football is therefore more concrete: eFootball (heir to Pro Evolution Soccer), the potential FIFA 2K23 and the potential EA Sports FC.