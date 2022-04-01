FIFA broke up with EA Sports to make its own video game

As already announced a few days ago in fichajes.net, Electronic Arts has confirmed his break with the FIFA, since it demanded the amount of 1,000 million dollars to continue perpetuating the most famous saga of soccer video games. This rupture is not only due to economic dichotomies, but there is a reason behind this rupture and that is that the FIFA he has his own plans.

In this way, the game EA Sports will be called ‘FIFA 23‘ to ‘EA Sports Football Club‘. The famous saga, therefore, will only disappear as a name, since the British studio will continue to enjoy the licenses and develop its next video game in the coming years. But, why has FIFA sued EA Sports for such an amount, unaffordable for anyone?

FIFA could pretend to develop its own video game

The break between FIFA and Electronic Arts It has a clear trigger, and that is that FIFA could be thinking about developing its own video game. The sports institution would have seen a great opportunity in the world of video games and esports, so the reason for demanding such an exaggerated amount of money was to dissociate itself from the English studio to open up new possibilities in the market. In his statement he makes it very clear.

“FIFA will take a commercial position on video games and esports to ensure a position to make decisions that benefit all players in the world of video games. It is clear that a space is needed that is occupied by more than one participant in soccer video games. Due to its growth, it is crucial for FIFA and its investors to maximize all future opportunities for football and video game fans.”

Could it be that if the FIFA saga from the hand of another study contracted by the largest football institution? We will have to wait to find out, but it is a possibility that is on the table.