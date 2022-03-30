FIFA carried out a simulation of the draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and reveal the group that fell to Argentina and Messi

2022-03-30

Few hours left for the event to take place. Qatar 2022 World Cup drawscheduled for Friday, April 1.

The FIFA He is fine-tuning the last details and this Wednesday he has carried out a simulation of the draw where information has been leaked.

According to the journalist, Ariel Senosiain, from TyC Sportswho is present in Doha, the capital of Qatar, in this drill to the selection of Argentina who leads Messi they played Group H together with Switzerland, South Korea and Ghana.

It seems an accessible group, although not entirely easy either. The news has already become a trend.

Curiously, it was also leaked how Group G was integrated, where they appear Brazil, GermanySerbia and Saudi Arabia.