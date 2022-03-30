FIFA carried out a simulation of the draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and reveal the group that fell to Argentina and Messi

2022-03-30
Few hours left for the event to take place. Qatar 2022 World Cup drawscheduled for Friday, April 1.
The FIFA He is fine-tuning the last details and this Wednesday he has carried out a simulation of the draw where information has been leaked.
See: The best soccer players in the world who will not be in the World Cup in Qatar; they did not qualify with their selections
According to the journalist, Ariel Senosiain, from TyC Sportswho is present in Doha, the capital of Qatar, in this drill to the selection of Argentina who leads Messi they played Group H together with Switzerland, South Korea and Ghana.
It seems an accessible group, although not entirely easy either. The news has already become a trend.
See also: Chaos and death. The violent images of Nigerian fans after staying out of the World Cup
Curiously, it was also leaked how Group G was integrated, where they appear Brazil, GermanySerbia and Saudi Arabia.
In this drill made by the FIFA, Argentina would face Brazil or to the selection of Germany in the next phase of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
This is how the pots of the Qatar 2022 World Cup are:
Pot 1: Qatar (organizer), Belgium, Brazil, France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal.
Pot 2: Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, Mexico, the United States, Switzerland, Croatia and Uruguay.
Also: His name is Al Rihla. FIFA officially present the ball for the Qatar 2022 World Cup
Pot 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea and Canada or Tunisia.
Pot 4: Playoff 1, Playoff 2, Playoff 3, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Ghana, Cameroon and Canada or Tunisia.
Official draw details:
Date: April 1, 2022
Schedule: 10:00 a.m. from Honduras
Campus: Doha, Qatar
Who transmits: ESPN and you can follow it on www.diez.hn