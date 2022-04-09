FIFA.com revels in Damián Díaz’s Olympic goal and asks if he is worthy of the Puskas Award | Soccer | Sports

The official FIFA Twitter account in English anticipated Conmebol’s recommendation. It was not from the message spread on the Twitter channel of the Copa Conmebol Sudamericana that the Olympic goal of Barcelona SC captain Damián Díaz deserves consideration for the nominations for the FIFA Puskas Award (for the best goal of the year 2022) .

“Spoiled, spoiled, very spoiled Kitu Diaz. Worthy of Puskas?” FIFA.com published jokingly at 10:24 this Friday, five minutes before the Copa Sudamericana Communications department mentioned the governing body of soccer in a post with the video of the free kick goal of the Argentine soccer player of the Ecuadorian team.

Díaz defined three fingers from the corner and surprised goalkeeper Ignacio de Arruabarrena, who was far from the small area giving instructions to the players and had no one covering the near post at minute 53.

It was a fantasy action resulting from the technique and mischief of the Argentine 10 who minutes before had missed a penalty and failed in a one-on-one against De Arruabarrena. Thus he gave the final 4-2 to the bullfighters.

FIFA.com adds a clip of a spectacular overhead kick conquest in a Thai league match in a thread.

The protagonist is Parinya U-Tapao, player of Sukhothai FC

U-Tapao receives a ball in the area with his back to the goal, controls with his chest and positions it to perform a perfect bicycle kick and beat the goalkeeper into the top corner.

The message published this Friday on the Copa Sudamericana Twitter account does not, in fact, mean a formal proposal addressed to FIFA’s offices, since the goal scored by the captain of Barcelona SC must be compiled by FIFA in collaboration with the groups of interest in football, and then a panel made up of FIFA experts will produce a shortlist of the eleven best goals of the year, which will be published on the FIFA.com website shortly thereafter in order to facilitate public voting by registered fans. FIFA.com.

The voting process runs from November to December.

The winner of the FIFA Puskas Award will be selected by an international jury made up of, on the one hand, a panel of FIFA Legends and, on the other hand, fans from around the world registered on FIFA.com.

The award ceremony takes place during the FIFA ‘The Best’ awards ceremony for the best player and the best player of the year. The 2021 edition was held on January 17 in Zurich virtually. (D)