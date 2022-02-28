FIFA completely bans Russia

Editorial Mediotiempo and AFP

Mexico City / 27.02.2022 14:10:42





The FIFA imposed severe punishments on the Russian teamas a consequence of the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army and the first of them is play home games outside their territory.

the highest instance of world football he also prohibited the anthem and the flag in all his competitions; there could even be “additional sanctionsincluding a possible exclusion from competitions“, a measure that the French Football Federation claimed hours before.

To participate in international competitions, especially in the Repechage end of march for Qatar 2022, Russia must compete under the name “Russian Football Federation”indicated the instance directed by Gianni Infantino.

These decisionswhich the world of football has been waiting for days, were taken “unanimously” by the FIFA Councilthe statement noted.

This announcement raises doubts about the first Repechage match World Cup, scheduled against Poland on March 24, after the Polish Federation announced that it refuses to play against the Russian national team.

Sweden and the Czech RepublicRussia’s potential rivals in the Repechage Final, they also announced their refusal to confront that country.

FIFA “takes note” of the positioning of these federations and invited “dialogue” to find “appropriate solutions and acceptable.”

FIFA announcement occurs after the president of the French Football FederationNoël Le Graët, will be in favor of “an exclusion of Russia” from the World Cup of Qatar 2022.

“the world of sports, and in particular football cannot remain neutral. I will not oppose an exclusion of RussiaLe Graët told Le Parisien newspaper.

The English Federation (FA) ad for your part which will prohibit any of your selections of any level face his similar from Russia “in solidarity with Ukraine and to unreservedly condemn the atrocities committed by the Russian leadership.”

​