FIFA confirms the only venue, format and official dates of the playoffs that define the last tickets to the Qatar 2022 World Cup

2022-04-15

FIFA has stipulated the dates and venues of the continental and intercontinental playoff games that define the last three tickets to the Qatar World Cup 2022.

On the side of the UEFA there is still the crossing of the respesca between Scotland Y Ukraine. This match will be played on June 1 on Scottish soil and the winner will face Welsh on June 5 to find out the last European classified.

It should be remembered that all these matches are a single game, there is no back and forth.

Another continental playoff that is pending is that of United Arab Emirates vs. Australiawhich will take place on June 7 in Doha, qatar. The winner of this crossing is expected by Peruwho finished fifth in the tie for Conmebol.

The winner of the matchup between the Peruvian squad vs. UAE/Australia certifies his pass to the Qatari World Cup. The game will be on June 13 also in Doha, qatar.