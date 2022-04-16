FIFA confirms the only venue, format and official dates of the playoffs that define the last tickets to the Qatar 2022 World Cup
2022-04-15
FIFA has stipulated the dates and venues of the continental and intercontinental playoff games that define the last three tickets to the Qatar World Cup 2022.
SEE MORE: This is how the table of scorers of the Concacaf qualifier was
On the side of the UEFA there is still the crossing of the respesca between Scotland Y Ukraine. This match will be played on June 1 on Scottish soil and the winner will face Welsh on June 5 to find out the last European classified.
It should be remembered that all these matches are a single game, there is no back and forth.
Another continental playoff that is pending is that of United Arab Emirates vs. Australiawhich will take place on June 7 in Doha, qatar. The winner of this crossing is expected by Peruwho finished fifth in the tie for Conmebol.
The winner of the matchup between the Peruvian squad vs. UAE/Australia certifies his pass to the Qatari World Cup. The game will be on June 13 also in Doha, qatar.
And the last ticket to the World Cup will be fought Costa Rica Y New Zealand. The game will be on June 14, also in Doha. The game will be unique and the winner agrees.
All matches will be played as per the rules. If at the end of the 90′ regulation minutes there is a tie, 30-minute extensions will be played and if the parity persists, the classifications will be settled by penalty shootout.
THE PARTIES:
June 1, 2021 (In Scotland)
Scotland vs. Ukraine
June 5, 2021
Wales vs. Scotland or Ukraine
June 7, 2021 (In Qatar)
Emirates vs. Australia
June 13, 2021 (In Qatar)
Peru vs. Australia or Emirates
June 14, 2021 (In Qatar)
Costa Rica vs. New Zealand