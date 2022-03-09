FIFA does not forgive and punishes the 1º de Agosto of Angola for the case of Bryan Moya with Zulia de Venzuela

The sanction imposed on the footballer Bryan Moya to pay him 120 thousand dollars (about three million lempiras) Zulia from Venezuela for breaking the contract early has also brought legal problems to his former team, 1º de Agosto from Angola.

The FIFA through the Angolan Football Federation has notified this team that the registration of new footballers is prohibited since they were “solidarity responsible” of this debt.

What does it mean to be jointly responsible? According to the resolution issued by the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber, the African club had to cancel the debt to the Zulia in the event that Moya was not responsible and since the term expired and the footballer did not comply with this economic obligation, the responsibility fell to August 1 and since they were not responsible either, they were automatically sanctioned with not being able to register more soccer players temporarily.

According to the African team, the legal department is working to send their appeal because, at the time of terminating the contract with Velásquez Moya, they specified, in mutual agreement with the catracho, that they were not responsible in the future of any resolution against the striker.

The African team assures that in their defense of their rights they negotiated in a “friendly way” the termination of the contract with Bryan without future charges, however they were sanctioned with immediate effect because Moya did not comply with the payment.

NOTIFIED SINCE FEBRUARY 17

Now they hope that with the appeal presenting the termination letter they can regularize their situation and the hiring restriction measures will be lifted.

On August 1st, they notified him of this sanction last february 17 while in Honduras, according to Olimpia and the Football Federation, the notification of the provisional suspension of the player It’s from March 7 and he will be able to play again until he pays his debt with Zulia and is enabled by FIFA to be able to compete officially.

AND CAN OLIMPIA BE PUNISHED?

In case of Olympia is different. Picture Honduran At the time of signing the attacker, he certified documentation and Moya had the endorsement by Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) although they knew in advance that the player could have an unfavorable decision and be left without him at any stage of the tournament, as has happened.

While the team of Africa was penalized because Dispute Resolution Chamber assumed that they were aware of Moya’s contractual problem and even so they signed him, so they decided to put him as “jointly responsible”.

THE ORIGIN OF THE PROBLEM

In February 2020 the player left for Rionegro Golden Eagles of Colombia at the request of coach Francesco Stifano who directed him in Zulia, however, while in the country there was an impasse and the transfer fell through due to economic issues, at this time, Bryan did not know that a “contract promise” signed with the Venezuelan cadre, it was a legal document that FIFA he considered valid since he also had a settlement in his hands.

And along the same lines, Moya believed that he was free and in July 2020 signed with 1 de Agosto de Angola Presenting the contract termination letter with his previous employer, however, after the contract was made official, Zulia complained to FIFA alleging that the footballer still had a contract with them for 12 months.

It was not until 2021 that FIFA decided on the case and in November on August 1 announced that it terminated contract with Moya because FIFA officially notified them that Moya “had signed, prior to joining our club, a contract with the Zulia FC, de Venezuela” and prohibited him from participating in any competition with the club.

However, after the failure of FIFA In favor of the South American team, Moya, with the support of 1 de Agosto, decided to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) “claiming the lack of validity of this contract presented by Zulia FC” and this entity decided to keep Moya authorized to play with the Angolan cadre and the Honduran National Team while investigating the case and cut him off your right to work.