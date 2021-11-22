FIFA: is another sign of breakup from EA, the end of the brand near?

Here we are: after months of news and press releases, now it is Electronic Arts to expose itself in the first person on the FIFA issue. And it does so with a long interview with the Financial Times, where David Jackson (head of the Branding division) expresses some serious perplexities not very encouraging for the future of the brand.

FIFA and PES are now reaching ever higher standards.

It has been rumored for some time that Electronic Arts intends not to renew the FIFA license. As for the players and the competitions, nothing would change since they are managed separately with individual agreements but for the monetary side, on the other hand, yes. Indeed, the Zurich organization is asking for too much money, which at this point the Redwood publisher and developer he would no longer seem interested in spending and it is Jackson himself who reiterates this.

“We are not sure that we will still be moving under the current name in the foreseeable future,” Jackson told the Financial Times. In short: the next home football game Electronic Arts could really no longer be called FIFA and on the other hand the choice seems the most logical one, considering the cost of the license, ready to practically double over the next 5 years at the request of Gianni Infantino and partners. For its part, the publisher is not either worried about the players. “FIFA currently has a lot of active users and we don’t see why this scenario should change,” explained Jackson, strong in their game’s fan base.

Between the press release of the sports organization and the possible, unprecedented name that the next Electronic Arts football simulator could have, we are quite certain that the sports games landscape will not go unscathed from this change. Clearly it may take a while before we can see it live, but the feeling is that perhaps the time is ripe to stop seeing the name of FIFA in a video game store.