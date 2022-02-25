FIFA is aware of and will help Paola Schietekat, a Mexican woman sexually assaulted in Qatar

Paola Schietekat was attacked in Qatar and became a victim, because the perpetrator stated that they had a relationship outside of marriage, prohibited in the country

FIFA is attentive to the case and has given its support to the Mexican Paola Schietekatwho was part of the Organizing Committee of the World Cup Qatar 2022and during that stay she was sexually assaulted by a man of Colombian origin, however, her aggressor pointed out that both had a love relationship outside of marriage -which is prohibited in the country-, and became accused and condemned seven years in prison, as well as 100 lashes.

“When we talk about a topic of sexual assault, they are topics for which we do not have a principle of tolerance, zero. It is very important to be able to help in this situation, we are informed of the situation and we have to attend and help. We also have to do everything we can to make sure it doesn’t happen again in Qatar or in other parts of the world,” he said. Giani Infantinopresident of the FIFAat the express question of ESPN.

Schietekata behavioral economist, was contracted by the government of Qatar to organize the 2022 World Cupwas sexually assaulted while she slept and, when she reported it to the authorities of that country, she was blamed instead of receiving support, although she managed to get out of Taste.

“This matter in particular we follow with great attention, solidarity, more in general we have to do everything we can to ensure the safety of everything that they do or practice or work in our sports. We work on the creation of an independent foundation, to deal with child abuse, we have to confront them, we have to invest, help, we have to think about people and human beings, before making statements, do everything we can to help” , said Giani Infantinoafter the Council of the FIFA.

Schietekat He has reported that he met a person of Colombian origin through social networks, and he entered her house, to beat her and sexually abuse her. The behavioral economist decided to report the incident to the authorities of Tastebut instead of being considered a victim, she became an accused, with a twist due to what she said before the authorities.

It is expected that next March 6, Paola Schietekat have a new hearing, now it will be backed by the Mexican authorities.