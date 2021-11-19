FIFA is ready to change a rule of the World Cup playoffs: Italy has an advantage

In view of the world playoffs in March, FIFA could accept the request of the national teams involved in the play-offs, modifying part of the regulation.

I am 107 players in total that next March they will face the playoffs for the World Cup with a ‘sword of Damocles’ disqualification at the first admonition. Players who risk heavily and who could compromise the progress of their national teams as well as having to skip the last match, which was decisive to qualify for Qatar 2022. A significant problem that is currently subject to careful analysis by FIFA which it could dramatically bring about a change in regulations.

The rules in force, in fact, explicitly state that the playoffs are part of the preliminary qualifying phase, neither more nor less than the matches played by the national teams within their respective groups. For this reason, all the yellow cards received and the related warnings remain valid also for the play-offs. Nothing is reset, unless UEFA decides to turn to FIFA to push towards the total amendment of the sanctions still in progress, effectively canceling all the disciplinary situations still pending, matured during the qualifiers.

UEFA has received the appeal of several national teams and is gathering the opinion of all 12 participants of the world playoffs after some Federations have highlighted the issue. But the last chapter belongs only to FIFA which, according to the latest rumors, would be inclined to accept the “exception” in order not to affect the play-offs. All this not only for the show that could be affected but also for a simple criterion of “equity” to compete for the World Cup qualification. Some qualifying groups consisted of eight teams, others of ten. As a result, several national teams had to play more games with the greatest risk of being penalized. A disparity that has been pointed out and which could be the “pick” with which to unhinge any resistance from FIFA.

Some coaches have already spoken, favorably, the possibility of seeing the yellow cards canceled. “It is something that can be done, but there must be unanimity in a short time so as to allow UEFA and FIFA to confront each other.” said Scotland coach Steve Clarke, followed by Wales coach Robert Page: “I don’t know if we are in a position to ask but it would be a positive choice for all the teams involved.”

By analyzing specifically which players are warned and which Nationals could benefit most from this “amnesty”, it is clear that great help would come to theItaly by Roberto Mancini. In fact, our National team counts well 10 players beware including several untouchable owners: Federico Chiesa, Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne, Matteo Pessina, Nicolo Barella, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giorgio Chiellini and Lorenzo Pellegrini.

The situation of the national team is not the only one, however, because as many players in danger of disqualification have them Sweden, Poland and North Macedonia. Who holds the absolute ‘record’ is the Turkey (with 13 players suspended) but no other national team is free: the Portugal of Cr7 counts six, the Scotland eight. From these numbers, the ‘task force’ to exert pressure and cancel the sanctions would therefore be sufficiently compact and motivated. But the decision must arrive by November 26, the date of the draw for the world playoffs.