Fifa launches free platform to watch football live

Fifa announced the launch this Tuesday of FIFA+, a free digital platform will offer fans live matches from leagues around the worldtogether with statistics, the most complete international football archive since 1950 and original content.

Fifa+ will stream more than 40,000 matches from 100 member associations this year, including more than 29,000 men and more than 11,000 women.

Its content includes information on competitions, interactive games and the first original productions will feature names like those of the Brazilian players Ronaldinho, Dani Alves and, Ronaldo Nazário, the Belgian Romelu Lukaku, the English Lucy Bronze and the American Carli Lloyd.

With the launch of the platform, FIFA will be the first sports federation to offer streaming content to fans and this type of experience, within its “main mission of expanding and developing football globally”, according to its president, Gianni Infantino.

“Fifa+ represents the next step towards our vision of making football truly global and inclusive. This project represents a cultural shift in how different types of football fans can connect with and learn more about the sport, and is a key part of my Vision 2020-2023. It will speed up the democratization of football and we are delighted to share it with the public.”

Fifa+ will be available for all web and mobile devices and also soon for a wide range of devices in five languages (English, French, German, Portuguese and Spanish)which will be followed by six more in June 2022, according to Fifa