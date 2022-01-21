Fifa, new rules on loans: what changes for Fiorentina?

New limitations from July on the number of loans allowed and the maximum duration: will it be possible (possibly) to extend the agreement for Odriozola?
The rules on loans will change from 1 July. Fifa announced it, launching some specific news. The first: there will be a limit for each team, a maximum of 8 players on loan in and 8 out in the 2022/23 season, which will become 7 and then 6 in the following season. The second novelty: a maximum of 3 outgoing and 3 incoming players can be exchanged with the same club. The third: a loan must last for a maximum of one year. However, there is an important specification: these restrictions will not apply to players aged 21 and under and to the players trained by the club.
According to the intentions of FIFA, the new rules they will prevent rich clubs from accumulating players, often with disguised formulas (obligatory loans) and will encourage the development of young talents. What changes for Fiorentina? A little, at least compared to the club’s current policy. There are currently just 2 incoming loans (Odriozola and Torreira) while most of the “Viola on loan” are Under 21. But beware of the Odriozola case: it is not clear whether a loan can be “renewed” for another season. , a hypothesis that is being examined by Fiorentina and Real Madrid.
January 21, 2022
