Fifa, new rules on loans: what changes for Fiorentina?

The rules on loans will change from 1 July. Fifa announced it, launching some specific news. The first: there will be a limit for each team, a maximum of 8 players on loan in and 8 out in the 2022/23 season, which will become 7 and then 6 in the following season. The second novelty: a maximum of 3 outgoing and 3 incoming players can be exchanged with the same club. The third: a loan must last for a maximum of one year. However, there is an important specification: these restrictions will not apply to players aged 21 and under and to the players trained by the club.