FIFA notified Brayan Moya in July 2021 that he had to pay Zulia

Bryan Moya is in the process of resolving the payment of the debt of 120,000 dollars to the Zulia for breach of contract after the ruling that released the fifa and immediately the national player was suspended.

Olympia and her legal team They are trying to help the player, but it is the player who bears all the responsibility for the matter.

From the Fenafuth it was also reported that Olimpia signed up the 28-year-old striker in good form and that there is no risk of losing points for using it.

“We sent the communication to Olimpia and I wanted to clarify that the player is perfectly registered, without any problems, he complied with all current regulations”, expressed José Ernesto Mejía, secretary of Fenafuth.

And he added: “All systems are connected with Fifa, no one can be registered out of time, nor can the system be altered. Once he was registered on the platform, the player must pass a series of requirements that they ask for and we cannot register someone wrong because the system would reject him.

José Ernesto Mejía highlighted that the FIFA ruling in favor of Zulia was not new for the player.

“Brayan Moya’s resolution is from July 2021, but he had been given a term of 45 days to comply with that obligation and he had not done so. What Fifa did was simply request the legal representative of the Zulia de Venezuela club and request the provisional suspension until it pays, “he notified.

It is totally clear that the player, if the soccer player does not cancel his debt of 120,000 dollars soon, will be totally suspended for a period not exceeding six months.

This is also an option that has been handled within the soccer player due to the large sum of money that has to be paid, being in lempiras above three million.

Moya left Zulia at the end of the 2019 season and having a one-year contract with the Venezuelan team, he signed for the 1 de Agosto club in Angola. This African club did not renew his contract due to the legal issue and Moya decided to return to Olimpia.

Nor can the native of San Antonio de Oriente play with the Honduran National Team and coach Hernán el Bolillo Gómez referred to the subject.

“He is a very important player for Honduran soccer, I hope he resolves himself in the best way. I don’t know the case well, I know it’s something about fines, but there are managers who I think will help him and I hope he gets out of that situation, “he said.