Fifa, OFFICIAL the sentences on Brazil-Argentina: game to be replayed and fine to the federations. 2 days for 4 players | Nationals

The FIFA Disciplinary Commission expressed its opinion today on the now famous Brazil-Argentina match valid for the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and interrupted on 5 September 2021 shortly after kick-off due to the entry into the field of the forces of police who wanted to “arrest” some of the Argentine footballers (especially those from the Premier League) for violating international rules on anti-Covid protocols. The commission has established that the match will have to be replayed, that the two federations will be fined and that 4 Argentine players will be disqualified for two days.

THE COMMUNICATION

After a thorough investigation of the various elements and in the light of the applicable regulations, the FIFA Disciplinary Commission has decided that the game must be replayed on a date and place determined by FIFA.

Furthermore, the FIFA Disciplinary Commission concluded that the abandonment of the match resulted from several shortcomings on the part of both parties involved and therefore decided to