Fifa, ok 3D offside test. Collina: “It’s not offside robot”

Fifa held further successful tests of semi-automated offside (Saot) technology during the 2021 Fifa Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi along with 3D animations displayed on the big screen in the stadium and on television which give viewers a greater understanding of offside decisions. After being successfully trialled at the Fifa Arabian Cup last year, Saot implementation tests have been stepped up ahead of its intended use at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar. The president of the FIFA refereeing committee Pierluigi Collina and Fifa’s technology and innovation team gave a demonstration of the technology at the Mohammed Bin Zayed stadium on Wednesday. “We are continuing a test to try to achieve the goal: to have more accurate decisions and also faster decisions in offside cases,” Collina said. “I know someone called it a robot offside – it’s not.”

“Referees and assistant referees are still responsible for the decision on the pitch. Technology only offers them valuable support to make more accurate and quicker decisions, particularly when the offside is very tight and very difficult.”. The Saot is an extension of the Var system already used in 47 countries around the world and in more than 100 competitions, including all FIFA tournaments. Ten dedicated cameras, as well as several television cameras, are set up in the stadium to track 18 data points of each individual player, giving their position on the pitch. The number of data points is expected to increase to 29 points per player by the World Cup.

This data, collected 50 times per second, is then transmitted to an Avar specifically dedicated to offside decisions to check and make their recommendation to the Var and the referee on the field.. This process takes place in real time and therefore means decisions can be made on offside calls in seconds. “We are also monitoring the limbs – we are monitoring the arms and legs – and we know exactly where all those players are at every moment of the game,” explained Sebastian Runge, Head of Football Technology at Fifa. “We are monitoring with 50 frames per second, so 50 times per second we know where the players are and we are getting this information to the system.” This combination allows you to assess whether a player is on the sideline or not.

Fifa is also experimenting with the use of 3D animations that clearly illustrate when a player is offside or not. “We have introduced an offside animation, which is unrelated to the decision making process, but certainly offers a better understanding and clearer view of the offside / onside decision,” Collina said. “So once the decision is made, this type of animation starts to be produced and, a few seconds later, it can better show what happened than using normal 2D lines.”

These animations are created after the offside decision has been made to provide a clearer picture for fans watching on television and in stadiums. “With semi-automatic offside, we get data points and these data points can be translated into an animation,” said Runge. “So, we know where the shoulder is, we know where the knee is, for example. And by taking that data, we can enter the 3D world and we can create animations, which can perfectly explain if a player was on the sidelines, how much of that player. he was offside or in play, and we put him in an animation that will be shared with the TV and our giant screen operators and we can inform viewers more clearly about offside and onside decisions. “

Fifa will continue to try these innovations in other competitions later this year. “We know it’s not easy to be fast and precise at the same time, if you want to be precise you need time,” said Collina. “That is why we have come up with a technology that is capable of making the most accurate and fastest decisions possible.”