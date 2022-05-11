FIFA opens investigation for falsifying Castillo’s nationality

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 11.05.2022 08:38:03





After the Chilean Football Federation denounced an alleged improper alignment of the Ecuadorian National Team in the case of Byron Castillo, the FIFA opened an investigation into what happened and the South American team is in danger to go to Qatar 2022.

“The Chilean Football Federation has filed a complaint with the FIFA Disciplinary Committeein which he presents various allegations about the possible falsification of the documents that grant Ecuadorian nationality to the player Byron David Castillo Segura”, the statement read.

“As well as the possible breach of said footballer of the call criteria to participate with the national team of the Ecuadorian Soccer Federation (FEF) in eight qualifying matches, corresponding to the preliminary phase of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™”, he adds.

The body that governs world football invites the Ecuadorian Soccer Federation Yet the Peruvian Federation to present their position on the case of the player that the Tri summoned to the Conmebol World Cup qualifiers.

“Given the foregoing, the FIFA has decided to open disciplinary proceedings in relation to the possible breach of Byron David Castillo Segura of the call criteria for the indicated meetings. In this context, the FEF and the Peruvian Football Federation to present their positions before the FIFA Disciplinary Committee”, they mention.

The controversy arose after the complaint by journalist Diego Arcos about the nationality of Byron Castillo and that he would have used a false birth certificate, since the ANFP said a few days ago that there is evidence that the player was born in Colombia on July 25, 1995 and not on November 10, 1998 in Ecuador.

In case there is a subtraction of points for Ecuador as a sanction for the games Byron played, Chile will climb to fourth place in the Conmebol qualifiersand would have to be in Group A of the World Cup in Qatar.