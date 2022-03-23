FIFA presents rules for the draw, Mexico will not be seeded

This is how the groups will be formed for the next World Cup to be held in Qatar.

The Mexican team will not be seeded in the group draw of the Qatar World Cup 2022according to the rules of the draw that were unveiled this Tuesday by the FIFA.

The body that governs world football shared today what the parameters will be to form the groups and the Tri de Gerardo Martino can only aspire to be placed in pot 2. In the first of them will be the seeded, with Taste as host, and the first seven selections of the FIFA ranking which will be published on March 31.

At the moment, Mexico is in 12th place in the classification with 1647.9 units, and if the ranking does not undergo important changes, the Aztec team would be in the same hype as Germany, Netherlands and United States.

Right now the ranking is led by Belgium (1,828.45 points), followed by Brazil (1,823.42), France (1,786.15), Argentina (1,766.99) England (1,755.52) and Italy (1,740.77), with Spain in seventh place (1,704.75) ahead of Portugal (1,066.25).

Of these, all are already classified except Italy and Portugal, which can be found in the final play-off for one of the three places in Europe that remain to be assigned if they overcome their first duels. Both teams will play at home on the 24th against North Macedonia and Turkeyrespectively, and if they win they will meet in the Portuguese field on March 29.

The final draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will take place on April 1 in Doha. Courtesy

The lottery procedure approved by the Organizing Commission of Competitions establishes that the 29 qualified teams will be divided into four drums from 1 to 4, according to the classification of the FIFA which will be published on March 31.

Tasteas the host country, will take the top seed (A1) in Pot 1, joined by the top seven ranked teams.

The countries from 8th to 15th position will appear in pot 2; those classified in positions 16 to 23 in position 3 and those located in position 24 to 28 will be in pot 4, together with the three places that will remain to be defined when the draw is made: the two winners of the intercontinental qualifiers (CONMEBOL- AFC and CONCACAF-OFC) and the winner of the latter’s UEFA tie, involving Ukraine. The date of the meeting postponed to June between Scotland and Ukrainewhose winner will be measured at home to the winner of the Wales-Austria.

On the date of the draw at the Doha Congress and Exhibition Center (7:00 p.m. local time; -3 GMT), 29 of the 32 participating teams will be announced. world and the Qatar team will be assigned the A1 position as hosts.

The rest of the seeds from the first pot will occupy the first position of each group, from B to H.

The FIFA will guarantee as far as possible that no group has more than one selection from the same confederation, with the exception of Europe which will have 13 representatives.

Each group will have at least one and a maximum of two European teams, so that six of the eight groups will include two UEFA teams.

The places reserved for the winners of the two intercontinental play-offs (AFC team-CONMEBOL team and CONCACAF team-OFC team) and also for UEFA will also be governed by the general principle of geographical separation of the same classification zone.

The Qatar World Cup will open on Monday, November 21 and the group stage will last twelve days with four games per day. The round of 16 will be played from December 3 to 6; the quarters from 8 to 10 and the semifinals on 13 and 14. The match for third place will be on Saturday 17 and the final the next day at the Lusail stadium.

The FIFA He indicated that the definitive calendar will only be known once a stadium and a schedule have been assigned to the meetings of each of the days.

With information from EFE