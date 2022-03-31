FIFA publishes the ranking and this is how Bombos remain for the Qatar 2022 draw

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 31.03.2022 07:17:02





FIFA released the latest update of the world ranking for the draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where Mexico entered the top 10 and confirmed how the drums that will define the groups in the maximum competition at the national team level.

In the listing, Brazil snatched from Belgium the number one of the men’s soccer classification that they released this Thursday March 31prior to the draw to be held this Friday in DohaQatar.

The Red Devils have been at the top of the ranking since October 2018, a position that now occupies the canarinha after achieving 1,832.69 points after participating in the CONMEBOL qualifierswhere they finished undefeated.

Those led by Tite They climbed to first place through the World Cup qualifiers, which have more weight in the score than the friendly matches played by the team Belgian.

In the Pots that have been running in recent days, there was only one change, since after the defeat against Panama on the last date of concacaf qualifiers, Canada dropped to 38th place and will be in Pot 4, while Tunisia moves to Pot 3 to position itself in 35th place.

Mexico returned to the Top 10 of the ranking, positioning itself in ninth place, while Costa Rica He rose to 31st place, only he did not get a direct ticket to the World Cup and will have to play the Repechage against New Zealand.

The ranking of March 31st is the one define the drums for the World Cup draw to be held in Qatar in November this year.

This is how the Pots remain for the draw for the Qatar World Cup