FIFA receives complaint from Chile about Byron Castillo case | Soccer | Sports

FIFA received the complaint from the Chilean soccer leadership (ANFP) that points to the Tricolor player Byron Castillo of having falsified information about his origin and the Ecuadorian Soccer Federation (FEF) of being aware of it, according to press reports from Chile this Monday.

In accordance with Thirdone of the main newspapers in the southern country, on Sunday “FIFA acknowledged receipt of the claim formally made by the ANFP for the case of Byron Castillo, a soccer player from Ecuador who was denounced for being Colombian.”

According to the media, the communication from the rector of world football “would open a door for the Red (Chilean team) to settle in the planetary event that will take place in December of this year (Qatar 2022)”.

‘The day the doors were closed to Byron Castillo in Ecuador’

The newspaper quotes Jorge Herrero, manager of FIFA’s judicial bodies: “Dear Sir, we hereby acknowledge receipt of your correspondence and have taken note of the information provided in it. We appreciate your attention to the above and your kind cooperation.”

The next step in Chile’s complaint is to find out whether or not FIFA accepts the claim, “although from the entity chaired by Pablo Milad they trust that the determination will be favorable to them, since they consider that they have the necessary evidence to leave the Tri without World Cup and, incidentally, achieve a direct quota for the planetary event”, he adds Third.

Chile denounces Byron Castillo and the FEF in FIFA

At the beginning of May, with the representation of the group of lawyers of the Brazilian Eduardo Carlezzo, the Chilean leadership denounced Castillo and the FEF for “use of false birth certificate, false declaration of age and false nationality” of the Barcelona Sporting Club player.

Carlezzo, in recent statements, has indicated that if there were no “solid evidence” in his position, “nothing would have been interposed in FIFA.”

Case about the origin of Byron Castillo arises from “a problem between businessmen for money,” says vice president of FEF

Castillo, who has maintained that he was born in Playas (Guayas) and about whom the Ecuadorian justice has already ordered the Civil Registry to validate the information on his Ecuadorian nationality, disputed the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier with the Tricolor.

Ecuador qualified for the World Cup in fourth place in South America, leaving out teams like Chile (7th). (D)