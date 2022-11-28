FIFA removes a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal vs Uruguay. Why? Halftime

Editorial Mediotiempo

Lusail Stadium, Qatar / 28.11.2022 16:43:00





He is the deadliest predator in soccer history and Even the goals he doesn’t score want them to be told to him. The great postcards continue to be given in the Qatar World Cup 2022now it was a starring Cristiano Ronaldo and the confusion of a goal in the match between Portugal vs Uruguay in the Group Phase.

Was it Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal today with Portugal?

It all happened at minute 54 to open the scoring at the Lusail Stadium, when a cross from the left side by Bruno Fernandes ended up in the net after a spectacular jump by Cristiano to -apparently- slightly deflect the trajectory of the ball.

CR7 ran out to celebrate with his finger up saying that the score was histhe cameras followed the crack and the Portuguese fans even shouted “Siu” during the festivities. Even FIFA showed Cristiano Ronaldo as the author of the goal, but they took it away minutes later.

Cristiano in the 2022 World Cup

FIFA awarded the goal to Bruno Fernandes

After carefully reviewing the repetitions, it is seen that the Commander did not touch the center of Bruno Fernandeswho is his teammate at Manchester United and with whom before the World Cup there seemed to be a tense relationship, but the celebration of the goal showed that all that was in the past.

El Bicho celebrated the goal as his own and that is why the official FIFA graphics granted it in the first instance, but shortly after they corrected to give it to Brunowho scored his double later with a penalty kick that, under normal conditions, it was CR7’s turn to take, but he was already off the field with the Portuguese victory that was 2-0.

​Cristiano’s World Cup record

As if something was missing bestial career of Cristiano Ronaldolast Thursday in Qatar 2022 became the first footballer to score in five World Cups, surpassing Uwe Seeler, Miroslav Klose and Pelé, who had done it in four editions. In the win against Ghana, CR7 scored the first of that match and reached seven goals in World Cups.

CR7 goals in World Cups