FIFA sanctioned Venezuela for more than 18 thousand dollars after the Qatar 2022 qualifiers

FIFA sanctioned the Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF) on Monday with a fine of 18,000 Swiss francs (about $18,400) after the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Although the FIFA dates are over, the disciplinary committee of the football organization evaluates all the incidents in the matches prior to the World Cup. In the statement made public this Monday, Vinotinto was sanctioned for “team misconduct.”

The Venezuelan team has three fines: field invasion against Bolivia (CHF 7,000), six individual warnings against Uruguay (CHF 6,000) and for delaying the kick-off at La Bombonera against Argentina (CHF 5,000). This gives a total of 18,000 Swiss francs.

Likewise, the FIFA disciplinary committee also took similar measures against several federations for the qualifying matches played since January, ruling various fines and stadium closures.

Among the teams that are part of the sanctioned list is Argentina, which was also attributed “misconduct” for delaying the kick-off in the duels against Venezuela and Ecuador.

The Albiceleste must pay two fines of 5,000 Swiss francs, that is, a total of 10,274 dollars.

All the fines are related, since Ecuador received a similar sanction than Argentina for delaying the start of the game, but it will have to pay a little more due to individual sanctions. Los Tricolor will pay $15,000.

Latest disciplinary sanctions published concerning FIFA World Cup™ qualifying: https://t.co/GACqfK6ffa pic.twitter.com/diC52D1ZQD — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) May 2, 2022

