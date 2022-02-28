FIFA sanctions Russia and leaves it without a venue, anthem and flag for its competitions | Soccer | sports

The International Football Federation (FIFA) imposed this Sunday on the selection of Russia play their home games outside their territoryas a consequence of the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army.

The highest instance of world football also prohibited the anthem and the flag in all its competitionsin addition to reserve the right “to additional sanctions, including eventual exclusion from competitions”a measure called for hours before by the French Football Federation (FFF).

To participate in international competitions, especially in the play-off at the end of March for the 2022 World Cup, Russia must compete under the name “Russian Football Federation” (RFU), specified the instance chaired by Gianni Infantino.

These decisions, which the world of football had been waiting for days, were taken “unanimously” by the FIFA Council, specified the instance.

This announcement increases the Doubts about the first game of the World Cup playoffsscheduled against Poland on March 24, after the Polish Federation announced that it refused to play against the Russian team.

Sweden and the Czech RepublicRussia’s potential rivals in the play-off final, also they announced their refusal to confront that country.

FIFA “takes note” of the position of these federations and urged “dialogue” to find “appropriate and acceptable solutions.”

FIFA’s announcement comes after the president of the French Football Federation, Noël Le Graët, will be in favor of “an exclusion of Russia” from the World Cup of Qatar-2022.

“The world of sport, and in particular football, cannot remain neutral. I will not oppose an exclusion of Russia,” Le Graët told Le Parisien newspaper.

The English Federation (FA) announced for its part that will ban any of their national teams at any level from playing against their Russian counterpart “in solidarity with Ukraine and to unreservedly condemn the atrocities committed by the Russian leadership.” (D)