FIFA suspends contracts of foreign soccer players in Ukraine and Russia

The FIFA announced this Monday that it has adopted a series of temporary employment regulations and registration of foreign players and coaches in Ukraine and Russiaso their contracts will be suspended until June 30 so they can sign for any club.

“Following the escalation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has caused an ongoing and harrowing human crisis, the Council bureau of the FIFA has decided – in coordination with UEFA and after consultation with various stakeholders – to temporarily amend the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) in order to provide legal certainty and clarity on a number of issues.

Thus, the FIFA points out that, “in relation to the situation in Ukrainein order to provide the players and trainers the opportunity to work and receive a salary, and to protect Ukrainian clubs, unless the parties to the relevant contract explicitly agree otherwise, all employment contracts of foreign players and coaches with clubs affiliated to the Ukrainian federation ( UAF) will be considered automatically suspended until the end of the season in Ukraine (June 30, 2022), without the need for any action by the parties to that effect.

Likewise, “to facilitate the exit of the players and foreign coaches from Russiain the event that the clubs affiliated to the Russian federation (FUR) do not reach a mutual agreement with their respective foreign players and coaches before or on March 10, 2022, and unless otherwise agreed in writing, Foreign players and coaches will have the right to unilaterally suspend their employment contracts with the FUR affiliated clubs in question until the end of the season in Russia (June 30, 2022).”

Suspension of a contract will mean that players and coaches will be considered “out of contract” until June 30, 2022 and, therefore, they will be free to sign a contract with another club without facing consequences of any kind.”

“In order to offer flexibility to players whose registration was tied to the UAF or the FUR and who have left or may intend to leave the territory of Ukraine or Russia As a consequence of the war, the registration of foreign players whose previous registration was with the UAF or the FUR will be allowed, even if the registration period is closed in the association of the club with which they conclude a new contract, “he adds.

“For this exception to be applicable and to protect the integrity of the competitions, the registration in the new club must occur before April 7, 2022 or on that date,” FIFA specifies, adding that “to further protect the integrity of competitions, clubs have the right to register a maximum of two players who have benefited from the exception.

In relation to the protection of minors, “Minors fleeing from Ukraine to other countries due to armed conflict shall be considered to meet the requirements of article 19 paragraph 2 d) of the RSTP, which exempts refugee minors from the rule that prevents the international transfer of players before the age of 18”.

FIFA reiterates its “condemnation of the current use of force by Russia on Ukraine and calls for a speedy cessation of hostilities and a return to peace”.

The international union of professional footballers (FIFPRO) considers that, “although some measures adopted this Monday are useful, the decision of the FIFA Council bureau is too timid”.

For FIFPRO“It will be difficult for the players to find a job for the rest of the season with the uncertainty that hangs over them and, in a few weeks, they will be in a very difficult situation again.”

“It is unsatisfactory even for players who are tied to short-term contracts in Russia – where contracts usually end in December – who do not want or cannot return after June 30, 2022,” he adds.

Together with the World Leagues Forum, FIFPRO recalls that “it communicated to FIFA last week that these players should be authorized to terminate their contracts.” “We maintain this position and will continue to advocate for it,” he says.

“It is disappointing that other stakeholders in this process were not willing to accept this important step,” he says.

“For the players, coaches and others in Ukraine, we consider it essential that UEFA and FIFA expand professional football’s response to the war by creating a fund to support all those affected in the sector,” FIFPRO said.