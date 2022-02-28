FIFA suspends Russia from all its competitions, including the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

These decisions were adopted today by the FIFA Council Bureau and the UEFA Executive Committee, respectively.

Following the recommendation made this Monday by the IOC to the federations and organizers of competitions so that “they do not invite or allow the participation of Russian or Belarusian athletes or leaders” in any of them, FIFA announced the exclusion of Russia from all its competitions , including the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

FIFA will prevent the participation of his team in the World Cup in Qatar, for which he still had to play the last European qualifying phase.

The measure proposed by the IOC aims to “protect the integrity of world sports competitions and the safety of all participants” and, as confirmed by EFE, it will be adopted by FIFA for this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

FIFA had announced a series of severe measures against Russia, on whose soil no international competition will be played, its flag and anthem are banned and its team will only be able to play under the name ‘Russian Football Union (RFU)’ for the invasion of Ukraine.

This was agreed on Sunday by the FIFA Council Bureau, which has adopted “the first measures regarding the war in Ukraine.”

According to these measures, Russia could only play under the name “Russian Football Union (RFU)” and its matches as a local team would be played on a neutral field and without an audience.

The Russian team had yet to play the playoffs to qualify for one of the three European places that still remain for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Their first match was scheduled for March 24 against Poland at home.

In case of overcoming it, he would face, again in his field, the winner of the duel between Sweden and the Czech Republic on March 29.

So far the federations of England, Albania, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Ireland, Poland, Norway, Scotland, Switzerland, Sweden, France and Wales have announced that they will not face Russia in any competition and category.

FIFA reiterated on Sunday, after the first measures against Russia, its condemnation of the use of force by the Russian army in its invasion of Ukraine.

“Violence is never a solution and FIFA expresses its deepest solidarity with all those affected by what is happening in Ukraine,” he said.

He also made “a new call for peace to be restored urgently and for a constructive dialogue to begin immediately.”

“FIFA remains in close contact with the Ukrainian Football Association and members of the Ukrainian football community who have requested support to leave the country while the current conflict continues,” he added.

On the 25th and after the entry of Russian troops into Ukraine, UEFA already decided that Saint Petersburg will not host the next Champions League final on May 28 and chose the Stade de France in Paris as the new venue for the competition.

It also ruled that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams competing in UEFA tournaments must play their home games at neutral venues until further notice. It is expected that in the next few hours the Russian team Spartak Moscow will be removed from the round of 16 of the Europa League, in which it was paired with the German Leipzig.