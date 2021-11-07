FIFA switches from EA to 2K Sports? Take Two shareholders push for the acquisition – Nerd4.life

With FIFA 22 which now seems to have a fairly clear road to dominate the market, it is very difficult for Electronic Arts to decide to give up the brand that makes millions every year, but considering the recent discussions on the use of the license it is not surprising that one of the main rivals in the sports field , that is to say 2K Sports, may take into account theacquisition of the franchise for a new series.

For the moment there is absolutely nothing definitive and EA has every interest in maintaining firm control over the FIFA brand, however several rumors have already emerged in recent months about a possible name change for the series, which could become EA Sports FC, for example, based on an uncovered patent. Behind this strategy there would be a way to protect oneself in the event that the bargaining with FIFA should not be successful, considering that the football federation wants 1 billion dollars for the license and above all wants to remove exclusivity.

The idea of ​​not licensing FIFA in exclusive it can represent a radical change for the football games market, which could actually lead to variations in series titles as well. During the recent meeting with Take Two shareholders, as reported by Metro, it seems that several have expressed interest in the FIFA issue with the possibility of acquiring the license and entrusting it to 2K Sports.

CEO Strauss Zelnick did not want to go deeper into the matter, limiting himself to talking about their mobile game Top Eleven, then, still pressured by questions, he took refuge in a “It would be a really big step for us, we have never been active in that sport and well, I think that for the moment there is nothing more to add. “So there does not seem to be anything to report about it yet, but at least the shareholders of Take Two seem to be very interested in the publisher entering into relations with FIFA.