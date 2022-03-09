FIFA takes Russia out of the European play-offs and Ukraine postpones its duel with Scotland Qatar World Cup | Qatar World Cup

The governing body of world football finally ruled on the measures against Russia with the world championship in mind.

The FIFA has agreed this Tuesday, on the playoffs of the qualifying phase for the Qatar World Cup 2022what the match between the national teams of Scotland and Ukraine is postponed to Juneand that of Poland, which was going to play against Russia, sanctioned for the invasion of Ukraine, receives the automatic pass to the final of itinerary Bin which Sweden or the Czech Republic will be measured.

FIFA recalls that on March 3, the Ukrainian Federation sent a letter to FIFA in which it requested that its matches in the preliminary phase of the World Cup be postponed, due to the impossibility of organizing travel and training for its team due to the invasion of the country by Russia.

“Following consultation with UEFA and the four member associations participating in the European Play-Offs Itinerary A, it was unanimously agreed to accept this request in the interest of solidarity,” so “the match between Scotland and Ukraine, scheduled in principle for March 24, will be postponed to June and, consequently, the match between the winners of the clash between Scotland and Ukraine and those of the clash between Wales and Austria“adds FIFA.

He also agreed that the tie between Wales and Austria will be played on March 24 as planned, since “it is necessary to contain the effects that these measures will have on the official matches scheduled for the June period in a calendar that is already very saturated. “.

“The parties are evaluating the possibility of organizing alternative matches in the March period for the affected teams. All the information about the postponed matches will be published in due course and, once the details are defined, the June period of the international calendar will be adapted accordingly for the teams in question.”

In addition, “in line with the decision that was taken on 28 February jointly with the UEFA Executive Committee of prohibit the participation of all Russian teams in FIFA and UEFA competitions until new notice”, FIFA “has decided that Poland will go automatically to the final of itinerary B, on March 29 and against the winner of the match between Sweden and the Czech Republic on the 24th of the same month.