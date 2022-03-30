FIFA to investigate use of lasers against players in Senegal vs Egypt

James 8 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 81 Views

Mexico City /

The FIFA will analyze the reports officers of the match Senegal vs Egypt and will transfer the information relevant to disciplinary bodies competent, after use of laser pointers from the stands to the egyptian players in the penalty shootout that qualified the Senegalese team.

“FIFA is currently in the analysis process of official party reports qualifying for the World Cup. The relevant information included in them will be evaluated by the competent disciplinary bodies before deciding the steps to be taken next,” they told the news agency EFE body sources.

During penalties, in which Salah and Sayed sent the ball out and the Senegalese goalkeeper Mendy stopped Mohamed’s shotthe pointers To be activated by the public hit the faces of the Egyptian players.

The result of the match gave the pass to the Qatar World Cup 2022 to the Senegalese team where he plays Sadio Mane; While Egypt and Mohamed Salah was left out of the fair wait which will be held from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

Egypt’s complaint

It should be noted that the egypt national team denounced the breaking of a window on his bus and the throwing of objects during the game, in addition to racist banner attacks addressed to their players during the game against Senegal.

Source link

About James

Check Also

There are many commenters who did nothing extraordinary and are now gods

Raúl Jiménez’s father, prior to the game against El Salvador, attacked those who, with microphone …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved