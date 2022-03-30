FIFA to investigate use of lasers against players in Senegal vs Egypt

Editorial Mediotiempo and EFE Agency

Mexico City / 30.03.2022





The FIFA will analyze the reports officers of the match Senegal vs Egypt and will transfer the information relevant to disciplinary bodies competent, after use of laser pointers from the stands to the egyptian players in the penalty shootout that qualified the Senegalese team.

“FIFA is currently in the analysis process of official party reports qualifying for the World Cup. The relevant information included in them will be evaluated by the competent disciplinary bodies before deciding the steps to be taken next,” they told the news agency EFE body sources.

Boycott in the form of a laser. And Salah, a world star and accustomed to the Premier and Europe, does not complain about anything and focuses on his own (although he fails) pic.twitter.com/V3Yx13Gadv – Pedro Fullana (@PedroFullanaSER) March 30, 2022

During penalties, in which Salah and Sayed sent the ball out and the Senegalese goalkeeper Mendy stopped Mohamed’s shotthe pointers To be activated by the public hit the faces of the Egyptian players.

The result of the match gave the pass to the Qatar World Cup 2022 to the Senegalese team where he plays Sadio Mane; While Egypt and Mohamed Salah was left out of the fair wait which will be held from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

Egypt’s complaint

It should be noted that the egypt national team denounced the breaking of a window on his bus and the throwing of objects during the game, in addition to racist banner attacks addressed to their players during the game against Senegal.