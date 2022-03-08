Fifa turn, it is possible to register players from Ukraine and Russia: the press release

Important measures arrive from the FIFA following the situation generated by the war involving Ukraine. Through a official press releasein fact, new special provisions have been launched in favor of players who come respectively from the Ukrainian and Russian leagues. These players will in fact be able to agree with a new club no later than 7 April.

This is a real breakthrough for footballers from the Ukrainian and Russian leagues. In particular, players and coaches are given the opportunity to free themselves from such leagues in order to find a new team. All in order to try to safeguard the interests of the players.

FIFA Russia Ukraine

Going deeper, you can understand how the players ‘and coaches’ contracts with their current clubs will be “suspended” until the end of the season and they will, therefore, be able to decide to go and play elsewhere this spring. FIFA’s objective is the following: “facilitate departure”Of all the players who failed to find an agreement with their clubs.

Professionals will therefore be able to have “right to unilaterally suspend the employment contract” until 30 June 2022 and will thus be able to join a new team no later than 7 April. This decision was made regarding the possibility of “to receive a salary and to protect Ukrainian clubs held back from the clashes“.

In conclusion, underage players who flee the war will be considered as “Refugee minors”with the possibility of accessing the international market usually closed to those under the age of 18.