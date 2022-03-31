FIFA will analyze the Senegal-Egypt reports after the use of laser pointers

During the penalties the laser pointers activated by the public hit the faces of the Egyptian players.

The FIFA will analyze the official reports of the Senegal-Egypt match and will transfer the relevant information to the competent disciplinary bodies, after the use of laser pointers from the stands towards the Egyptian players in the penalty shootout that qualified the Senegalese team.

“The FIFA is currently in the process of analyzing the official reports from the World Cup qualifying match. The relevant information included in them will be evaluated by the competent disciplinary bodies before deciding the steps to take next,” sources from the agency told EFE.

Senegal qualified for Qatar 2022 after winning the penalty shootout 3-1, after having leveled the tie by winning 1-0 in regulation time of the match played at the Abdoulaye Wade stadium in the Senegalese town of Diamniado.

During penalties, in which Salah and Sayed they sent the ball out and the Senegalese goalkeeper Mendy stopped launching Muhammadthe laser pointers activated by the public hit the faces of the Egyptian players.

The selection of Egypt He also denounced the breaking of a window on his bus and the throwing of objects during the match.

Laser pointer on Mohamed Salah – Senegal vs. Egypt AP

QUEIROZ SAYS GOODBYE TO EGYPT?

the portuguese Carlos Queirozwho was unable to lead the Egyptian team to the World Cup in Qatar after falling in the penalty shootout in the last tie against Senegal, published a message of thanks as a farewell.

“We tried our best, but today was not enough. From the bottom of my heart I thank the Egyptian Federation for this honor of coaching the National Team,” he said.

“To all my players and my team, my recognition and my humble thanks. You will always be in my heart. It has been a privilege for me to work and be helped by such dedicated and capable professionals and wonderful friends,” said the Portuguese.

“Without you, nothing could be possible in my life. I am very proud of you guys. My best wishes and my enormous gratitude to all the Egyptian fans. For the future. CQ”, concluded Queiroz, who took charge of the ‘ Pharaohs’ in September of last year, one after being cut off from Colombia.

The Portuguese coach managed to classify Iran for the past Russia World Cup 2018in which they could not get past the group stage, in which they faced Morocco, Portugal and Spain.