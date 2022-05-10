FIFA will say goodbye to EA Sports in 2023; EA Sports FC arrives

FIFA 23 will be the latest installment of the popular Electronic Arts simulator. The American company will close its collaboration with the highest body in world football from July 2023, when it will begin to be called by another name. EA Sports FC is the title chosen for what they call “the new era” of the video game.

EA Sports FC will be the new name of the FIFA franchise from 2023

“After nearly 30 years creating genre-defining interactive soccer experiences, an exciting new era is about to begin,” begins Cam Weber, Executive Vice President and General Manager of EA Sports. “Next year, EA Sports FC will become the future of EA Sports football. Together with our more than 300 licenses across the sport, we are ready to take global soccer experiences to new heights, on behalf of all soccer fans around the planet.”

Weber promises that EA Sports FC will keep the same “great experiences, modes, leagues, tournaments, clubs and athletes” than in FIFA, including Ultimate Team, Pro Clubs, Career Mode and Volta Football. In addition, it highlights the exclusive licenses that will remain in its possession, such as the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A and MLS, among others.

“This new independent platform will bring new opportunities to innovate, create and evolve”, reveals Weber. “This is more than just a symbol change. As EA Sports, we are committed to ensuring that EA Sports FC is a symbol of change”. Among their future plans they intend to “increase the number of sponsors” to “expand the authenticity of the experience.”

FIFA 23 confirms World Cup 2022 content

The statement concludes, not without first making a special mention of FIFA 23, which will arrive this year as the last installment of the saga. Weber comments that the delivery of 2022 will be “the most ambitious game ever created” since they used the FIFA name. It confirms that it will have content from the World Cup to be held in Qatar next November. “We are committed to making the next FIFA the best we’ve ever made, with far more features, game modes, World Cup content, teams, leagues, competitions and players than any other FIFA to date.”

Source: EA Sports